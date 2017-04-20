Christian artist Schutte to perform May 5 at Douglas UCC

Acclaimed Christian composer/musician Dan Schutte (shown at left) will perform live in concert at Douglas United Church of Christ, on the corner of Spring and Wall streets, Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Among Schutte’s most-recognized songs are “Here I Am, Lord,” “Sing a New Song,” “City of God” and “Only This I Want.”

His concerts are not just performance of his music, but an evening of stories, prayer and reflection woven around his songs. Attendees sometimes say it feels more like a retreat than a concert.

Schutte says the songs he’s written belong to communities of people who have sung them for many years. Throughout his shows he provides opportunities for attendees to join him singing his beloved melodies.

Tickets, at $20, are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com or at the door on show night. For more information, call (269) 857-2085.