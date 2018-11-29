Home Around Town ‘Christmas Carol’ opens for 32nd winter here
‘Christmas Carol’ opens for 32nd winter here
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

‘Christmas Carol’ opens for 32nd winter here

0
11-29 XC Scrooge ghost 6x-cr
now viewing

‘Christmas Carol’ opens for 32nd winter here

11-29 COL candy house 6x-cr
now playing

Home sweet home in Glenn

11-29 Wollam trail 3x-cr
now playing

New trail gift links chain ferry, beach

11-29 Street work 3x-cr
now playing

Street work unearths piece of SHS history

douglassign
now playing

Deferred pay OK'd for Douglas 'spaghetti' cure

11-29 Frederick St 6x-cr
now playing

DEQ OKs Frederick Street permit, neighbor objects

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I'm waiting....hurry up and get this read!

shovel brigade
now playing

Holiday parades, more fun on tap Saturday

11-29 SBC Dramanatrix 5x-cr
now playing

SBC Dramanatrixxx tapped as fest queen

The Saugatuck Village Players will present their 32nd annual performances of Charles Dickens’ holiday favorite “A Christmas Carol” opening Friday, Dec. 7, at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St.

Subsequent shows will be Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 9 and 16, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and children.

This year’s performances, based on Dickens’ 1843 classic story, will be narrated by Don Olendorf and, as they have from the start, star Steve Williford as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“This production is well anchored in the community,” says director Williford. “Generations of family have woven through our cast over many years, Many hundreds of people from this community have worked on this production.

“And it is fun,” he went on. “It is inexpensive. It is right here in downtown Saugatuck surrounded by dining, shopping, lights and charm. It brings many people together.”

Peter Black will accompany the play on piano. The cast includes Mason Akershoek, August Albrecht, Christopher Aumaugher, Lilliana Aumaugher, Elijah Babinski, Ansley Ellison, Brandy Erlandson, Jean-Luc Gustaitis, Russ Johnson, Sydney Kierzek, Isabella LeClaire, Jack LeClaire, Lily Lokker, Danny Mayer, Gregory Muncey, Claire Nowak, Crystl Peterson, Soren Peterson, Josh Schumacher, Kaiden Wardynski, and Mailee Wardynski.

McKenzie Boyce is assistant director. Kirstin Dekker will work the curtains and Maggie Conklin the lightboard.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ can be revisited year after year because of its timeless message,” said Williford. “It is a great story for all ages. Dickens wrote it 175 years ago and it is as relevant today as it was then.

“The story focuses on how we each can make changes in our lives and be awakened by the spirit of the season,” he continued. “It is a story of redemption — one who is lost and rediscovers his love for humankind.

“We all have the capacity to be Scrooge. And we all have the capacity to learn to ‘keep’ Christmas in our hearts. As Scrooge gets the second chance to keep Christmas, we all do too.”

For more information, visit Saugatuck Christmas Carol on Facebook, call (269) 857-1701 or (616) 218-3408. To buy tickets online, visit saugatuckchristmascarol.ludus.com.a

Related Posts
11-29 COL candy house 6x-cr

Home sweet home in Glenn

Publisher 0
11-29 Wollam trail 3x-cr

New trail gift links chain ferry, beach

Publisher 0
11-29 Street work 3x-cr

Street work unearths piece of SHS history

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video