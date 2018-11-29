‘Christmas Carol’ opens for 32nd winter here

The Saugatuck Village Players will present their 32nd annual performances of Charles Dickens’ holiday favorite “A Christmas Carol” opening Friday, Dec. 7, at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St.

Subsequent shows will be Friday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 9 and 16, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and children.

This year’s performances, based on Dickens’ 1843 classic story, will be narrated by Don Olendorf and, as they have from the start, star Steve Williford as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“This production is well anchored in the community,” says director Williford. “Generations of family have woven through our cast over many years, Many hundreds of people from this community have worked on this production.

“And it is fun,” he went on. “It is inexpensive. It is right here in downtown Saugatuck surrounded by dining, shopping, lights and charm. It brings many people together.”

Peter Black will accompany the play on piano. The cast includes Mason Akershoek, August Albrecht, Christopher Aumaugher, Lilliana Aumaugher, Elijah Babinski, Ansley Ellison, Brandy Erlandson, Jean-Luc Gustaitis, Russ Johnson, Sydney Kierzek, Isabella LeClaire, Jack LeClaire, Lily Lokker, Danny Mayer, Gregory Muncey, Claire Nowak, Crystl Peterson, Soren Peterson, Josh Schumacher, Kaiden Wardynski, and Mailee Wardynski.

McKenzie Boyce is assistant director. Kirstin Dekker will work the curtains and Maggie Conklin the lightboard.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ can be revisited year after year because of its timeless message,” said Williford. “It is a great story for all ages. Dickens wrote it 175 years ago and it is as relevant today as it was then.

“The story focuses on how we each can make changes in our lives and be awakened by the spirit of the season,” he continued. “It is a story of redemption — one who is lost and rediscovers his love for humankind.

“We all have the capacity to be Scrooge. And we all have the capacity to learn to ‘keep’ Christmas in our hearts. As Scrooge gets the second chance to keep Christmas, we all do too.”

For more information, visit Saugatuck Christmas Carol on Facebook, call (269) 857-1701 or (616) 218-3408. To buy tickets online, visit saugatuckchristmascarol.ludus.com.a