'Christmas Carol' opens for 33rd year here
'Christmas Carol' opens for 33rd year here

'Christmas Carol' opens for 33rd year here

Will miserly Ebenezer Scrooge be redeemed Friday the 13th (and after) in time for Christmas?

Find out when the Saugatuck Village Players open their 33rd annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, 303 Butler St., Saugatuck, opening Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m.

Subsequent performances there will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. The theatrical production is based on the 1843 Dickens story and stars Steve Williford for the 33rd year as Scrooge and Beth Huffman as narrator.

“The production,” said Williford, “is well anchored in the community. Not only do generations of family perform in our current cast, it has been that way for three decades.

“Thirty-three casts of community members have worked on this production,” he continued. “It is fun, inexpensive and right here in the heart of Saugatuck surrounded by lights and charm.”

The cast includes Mason Akershoek, Christopher Aumaugher, Lilliana Aumaugher, Elijah Babinski, Sydney Baker, Caroline Behnke, Zee Boyce, Haley DeBoer, Kirstin Dekker, Sylvia Engel, Caroline Graham, Jozlin Graham, Jean-Luc Gustaitis, Russ Johnson, Sydney Kierzek, Danny Mayer, Erin Molenhouse, Gregory Muncey, Claire Nowak, Crystl Peterson, Soren Peterson, Josh Schumacher and Kaiden Wardynski.

Boyce is also assistant to the director. Peter Black will accompany shows on the keyboard, Joe Quinn will work the curtains and Maggie Conklin the lightboard.

 

Dickens’ story focuses on how people can change their lives and be awakened by the season’s spirit. It is a story of redemption — one who is lost and rediscovers his love for humankind.

To buy tickets online, visit at saugatuckchristmascarol.LUDUS.com. For more information, call (269) 857-1701 or (616) 218-3408

Share this video