Chronic Wasting Disease Killing Off Michigan’s Deer Population

As the winter hunting season comes near, hunters don’t need to worry about other hunters taking their deer. Instead, they should be worried about a silent killer that is literally laying waste to Michigan deer: chronic wasting disease.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been found in more than 10 deer in Michigan counties so far. The neurological disease kills both whitetail and mule deer, as well as moose and elk.

The deer population looks to be making a comeback for the 2017 Michigan hunting season, but hunters and wildlife officials are worried CWD might take those numbers back down.

If this disease continues to take out the state’s deer herds, hunters won’t be the only ones who suffer. There are hundreds of mom-and-pop stores that are supported by hunters and outdoors enthusiasts. Hunters help support small businesses and rural economies around the country, while the campground industry generates about $5 billion a year. Besides the potential impact on the Michigan economy, chronic wasting disease could possibly threaten human health, too.

A recent study from Canada found the disease could be passed to macaques, a monkey that is genetically similar to people. This disease could be transmitted by feeding the monkeys meat from deer that had tested positive for CWD. That means the disease has the potential to leap to humans who consume venison.

“I hope it doesn’t spread throughout the herd and you would have to worry about eating that type of meat,” said Dave McInnis, a hunter from Port Huron Township, told WZZM 13.

According to Kelly Straka, DNR state wildlife veterinarian, chronic wasting disease could have a similar outcome as mad cow disease did. Mad cow took hold of the cattle industry in the United Kingdom during the 1990s, causing immense health scares in Canada and the United States.

World Health Organization data shows 175 people in the U.K. were diagnosed with a neurological disorder called variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, which is linked to the consumptions of meat from cattle diagnosed with mad cow disease. Chronic wasting disease affects the brain and the nervous system in mammals. Unlike the diseases spread by fleas and ticks, CWD is caused by infectious agents called prions.

Many hunters are already familiar with diseases associated with deer, mostly Lyme disease. Many diseases are transferred by the fleas and ticks that feed on mammals such as deer, and culling deer populations can help protect humans from these illnesses. A female flea consumes 15 times her own body weight in blood daily and lays 2,000 eggs in her lifetime. Then there are the ticks that spread Lyme disease, which has been found in all 50 states and every continent except Antarctica.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic wasting disease has been detected in 181 counties in 21 states, including Michigan. The disease can be transmitted through direct contact with an infected animal through saliva, feces, and possibly blood. It can also be transmitted through indirect contact, such as a deer eating food that had previously been nibbled on by an infected animal.

Researchers currently do not know the minimum dose of the infectious prions that are required to transmit the disease.

While there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the CDC is taking precautionary measures. Both the CDC and the World Health Organization recommend not consuming meat from potentially infected animals.