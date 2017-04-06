Home Around Town Church creates Blessing Box
Church creates Blessing Box
Church creates Blessing Box

Church creates Blessing Box

The Community Church of Douglas’ women’s ministry has established a Blessing Box near the walking trail entrance on the church’s 6874 Wiley Road campus.
The new free-standing food pantry is open to everyone at any time. It will be stocked with non-perishable foods pantry staples and paper products.
The Blessing Box is based on similar “little food pantries” seen across the country. It was designed and built by the men’s ministry and is being stocked by congregation members.
The women’s ministry invites ongoing community donations to keep it stocked. A box for donations will be located inside the church entry Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit ccofdouglas.org or call (269) 857-1492.

