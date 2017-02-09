Church eyes move from school, pastor says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Holland-based church that has met Sundays since Jan. 8 in Saugatuck Middle/ High School is eyeing a new local worship site, says its pastor.

“We love renting the facility, Aaron Brown told the school board Monday in a school media center packed with people both for and against the church lease agreement, “and we are happy our rental money is being used for the good of the community in the area of public education.

“However, because some of our neighbors have voiced concern about the presence of a worship group in the school, it is our intent to start actively looking for a different location to meet,” Brown said.

The Jan. 16 board meeting saw many residents ask Superintendent Rolfe Timmerman why he approved a $24,000, one-year rental of public facilities to what they believed was an anti-gay church without first consulting the school board or community.

Brown said in 2014 he and his wife Emily felt called to plant a Saugatuck spin-off of Holland-based Ridge Point Community Church because people here “have been told lies about God” and they hope to “fix what is broken in the culture of the city and broken culture of the lives of people.”

They expressed a wish to “show the people of Saugatuck the real Jesus,” the Browns’ message, subsequently deleted from the Third Coast website, said.

Pre-meeting Facebook posts noted Ridge Point’s largest benefactor, multi millionaire Elsa Prince Broek-huizen, has long been a major contributor to anti-gay regulation.

The widow of billionaire auto parts magnate Edgar Prince (1931-1994) is the mother of U.S. Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos and Erik Prince, former CEO of the Blackwater private security firm.

Brown Jan. 16 apologized for his 2014 statements, calling them arrogant and insensitive to persons oppressed by anti-gay past church doctrines.

“I wrote that before I came here,” Brown said. “I now know that they were inflammatory and ignorant. We are not an anti-gay church.”

Not everyone in the audience was appeased, either Jan. 16 or at Monday’s work session.

“I don’t particularly like when some one decides they are going to be God to a community they think is broken,” said Douglas resident Franny Martin.

“It’s a simple fix,” said Elizabeth Estes, a local resident who said she is gay and Christian, claiming she had a petition signed by 200 “and counting” community members calling for the schools not to lease facilities to any group conducting religious services.

“Such policies have been upheld by the second and ninth federal circuit courts,” Estes said.

Third Coast members, noting their five local sessions so far have drawn between 120 to 180 people, told the board excluding religious organizations was not in keeping the community’s spirit of welcoming and diversity.

“I’ve been attending Ridge Point with my family since 2010,” said Mark Mikolitis. “I have never felt nor witnessed any discrimination.

“I support equal access to facilities for all members of our community,” he continued. “I support renting to all groups for whatever the market bears as long as they don’t interfere with education.”

Timmerman said he signed the lease based on guidelines furnished by Neola — a legal adviser, board president Jeff Myers said, that serves 80 to 90 percent of Michigan public school districts and others in seven states.

“It is not illegal for schools to rent facilities to church organizations,” Timmerman continued, noting nearby Hamilton, Zeeland, South Haven and Grand Haven public schools do so and derive educational revenue in the process.

“We don’t want to be discriminating or accused of being discriminatory. That could subject us to a lawsuit,” the superintendent said.

Board members discussed options including allowing all rentals, no rentals, categorical restrictions and/or requiring board review for longer-term agreements.

Myers asked school attorney Rob Dietzel of Thrun Law Firm, P.C. to research options and share them at the next board meeting Monday, Feb. 20, in the media center at 6 p.m.

As for Third Coast, that may soon be moot.

“Our desire all along,” said Brown, “has been to benefit our community and not detract from it. Our intent to find a different location is based on our desire to honor our neighbors and to protect the board from further distraction from educational goals.

“We are asking for the patience of the board, and of our community, as we search. We have assembled a team to search for another suitable location and it is our desire to report our success and reassess our lease based on our search by March 1.

“I want to encourage all present members of our community to continue seeking truth and commonality. May the Saugatuck and Douglas community be an example to all who hear about it of unity in diversity,” Brown said.