Church moves from school to Red Barn

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Third Coast Community Church is moving Sunday worship services from Saugatuck Middle/High School to the Red Barn Theatre, 3657 63rd St. north of Blue Star Highway and east of I-196 Exit 41.

The first-year congregation, whose Jan. 8 opening in local public school facilities drew criticism from some of the school’s administration, will host its first service in the historic former barn turned theatre Mothers’ Day, Sunday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Guests are invited 30 minutes before then and to stay a half-hour later for coffee and conversation.

“Join us on Mothers’ Day,” Third Coast Pastor Aaron Brown invited, “as we look at how God is often revealed in unexpected places through unexpected people. We will honor the caretakers and way-makers in our lives by providing free family photos for our guests before and after the service.”

Third Coast, affiliated with Holland-based Ridge Point Community Church, has been drawing in excess of 150 attendees since its opening.

The church says in its mission statement, “we follow Jesus and fearlessly make Him known. We believe that the ways of Jesus are the best way to live into our full potential as humans.

“We are a diverse church with a wide range of political and social views represented in our membership. Everyone is welcomed regardless of whether or not they agree with all of our doctrines.

“We understand that we’re all different. That difference, and the right to be different, should be respected and protected.”

“Like our community, the church is a place where diverse people can belong and believe together,” Brown said. “No matter our differences, we believe that every person can find commonality enough to care for one another and to work together for the peace and prosperity of our community.”

Brown acknowledged the Red Barn may be a short-term solution.

“We decided to switch to a temporary summer venue,” he said, “while we continue looking for a long-term solution because we didn’t want the disagreement over our use of the school to drive a wedge any further between friends and neighbors in our community.

“We’ve said since this controversy started (some critics claimed Third Coast was anti-gay, which Brown and members deny) that we want to be good neighbors and add value to any place that we rent. So since we learned of people’s concern about our rental agreement with the school, moving has always been our plan.

“For us, church isn’t a location,” Brown continued. “Church is a people who bond through common belief, push each other towards healthy and full lives, and collaborate for the good of our cities, our region and our world. It’s not a program; it’s a family of faith.

“Even though we have left the school, we are thankful for the amazing staff, administration and board of education. They led well through some tough conversations.

“Since this controversy started, our desire has been to meet personally and reconcile with those who have felt wronged by us in some way. We still stand ready to reconcile, to forgive and to rebuild bridges of partnership.

“We will continue to welcome anyone who comes to Third Coast, we will tangibly display the love and truth we have found in the teachings of Jesus, and we will strive to bring hope and wholeness to our world,” the pastor said.