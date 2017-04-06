Church plans to exit school by May 25

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Third Coast Community Church has asked the Saugatuck Public Schools to terminate its lease to use district facilities for its services effective May 25.

Pastor Aaron Brown cited public pressure on the school administration, monopolization of board meetings (by citizens questioning the arrangement) and threats to further harm the educational goals of the school as reasons for wishing to exit early.

“We are no longer willing to allow this issue to drive a wedge between us and our neighbors who are opposed to our presence in the school,” said Brown March 27. The lease was set to expire Sept. 3.

“Although our contract permits us to remain in the school through the summer, we have decided that we will voluntarily leave by May 25,” he said.

“We appreciate that Third Coast Church recognized the unintended tension this relationship created,” SPS superintendent Rolfe Timmerman said in an official statement. “We as a board will continue to work through the policy process to evaluate how we want to deal with facility use going forward.”

Timmerman in December signed a one-year, $24,000 lease allowing Third Coast to hold Sunday services in Saugatuck Middle/High School. The congregation, which now numbers close to 150 members, has done so since Jan. 8.

Brown wrote in 2014 he and his wife Emily felt called to plant a Saugatuck spin-off of Holland-based Ridge Point Community Church because people here “have been told lies about God” and they hope to “fix what is broken in the culture of the city and broken culture of the lives of people.”

They expressed a wish to “show the people of Saugatuck the real Jesus,” the Browns’ message, subsequently deleted from the Third Coast website, said.

Ridge Point’s largest benefactor, multi-millionaire Elsa Prince Broekhuizen, has long been a major contributor to anti-same-sex-marriage regulation. The widow of billionaire auto parts magnate Edgar Prince (1931-1994) and mother of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos married Ridge Point pastor Ren Broekhuizen in 2000.

Brown apologized for his 2014 statements at a contentious Jan. 16 school board meeting, calling them arrogant and insensitive to persons oppressed by anti-gay past church doctrines.

“I wrote that before I came here,” Brown said that night. “I now know that they were inflammatory and ignorant. We are not an anti-gay church.”

Not everyone was appeased. Residents have continued attending school board meetings and workshops, many of them questioning whether the lease agreements violates the separation of church and state establishment clause in the Constitution.

At the Feb. 6 workshop, Elizabeth Estes presented a petition signed by 200 “and counting” community members calling for the schools not to lease facilities to any group conducting religious services.

Brown announced that night that because of these concerns, “it is our intent to start actively looking for a different location to meet.”

Third Coast is considering two or three options, Brown said last week, but none come close to what the school offers in amenities.

In a March 27 press release, the church cites “months of pressure from critics in the district being upset about a religious organization being allowed to meet in the public space” as its reason for seeking an early exit.

“Third Coast Community Church has repeatedly tried to engage in conversation with these critics,” it continues, “but they seem unwilling to compromise. Offers for personal meetings and mediated conflict resolution have been rejected.

“These persistent protests are distracting the board of education from conducting important district business. Members of this opposition group have threatened litigation and have told the board that they intend to stand against a future bond request if the district will not break their lease agreement with the church.”

“Third Coast Community Church is a diverse community with a wide range of political and social views. All are welcome,” Brown said.

“Fears of an anti-gay agenda for the community or a mission to convert students to a doctrine are unfounded. We understand that we’re all different, and we believe that difference, and the right to be different should be respected and protected,” the pastor said.