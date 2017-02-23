Cider insiders

Throngs flocked to Fennville Saturday for Virtue Farm’s Stone Cocktail Competition featuring eight west Michigan mixologists vying to create their tastiest concoctions making use of Virtue’s bourbon-barrel aged cider brand, The Mitten. The Southerner, Borrowed Time, the New Holland Brewing Pub, Salt of the Earth, Long Road Distillers, American Fifth Spirits, Butch’s Dry Dock and 18th Amendment Spirits Co. shared wares with attendees/judges. Live music and hors d’oeuvres were served up too. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)