Citizens press school board to oust church

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Monday’s Saugatuck school board meeting was again packed with residents asking members to end the district’s lease to a church many feel is anti-gay.

Superintendent Rolfe Timmerman in December signed a one-year, $24,000 lease allowing Third Coast Community Church to hold Sunday services in Saugatuck Middle/High School.

The congregation has done so since Jan. 8, drawing 120 to 180 attendees at its services.

Third Coast pastor Aaron Brown wrote in 2014 he and his wife Emily felt called to plant a Saugatuck spin-off of Holland-based Ridge Point Community Church because people here “have been told lies about God” and they hope to “fix what is broken in the culture of the city and broken culture of the lives of people.”

They expressed a wish to “show the people of Saugatuck the real Jesus,” the Browns’ message, subsequently deleted from the Third Coast website, said.

Ridge Point’s largest benefactor, multi-millionaire Elsa Prince Broekhuizen, has long been a major contributor to anti-same-sex-marriage regulation,

The widow of billionaire auto parts magnate Edgar Prince (1931-1994) is the mother of new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Erik Prince, former CEO of the Blackwater private security firm.

Brown apologized for his 2014 statements at a contentious Jan. 16 school board meeting, calling them arrogant and insensitive to persons oppressed by anti-gay past church doctrines.

“I wrote that before I came here,” Brown said. “I now know that they were inflammatory and ignorant. We are not an anti-gay church.”

Not everyone was appeased, that night or since then. At the Feb. 9 school board workshop, Elizabeth Estes presented a petition signed by 200 “and counting” community members calling for the schools not to lease facilities to any group conducting religious services.

Brown told the board that night, “We love renting the facility and are happy our rental money is being used for the good of the community in the area of public education.

“However, because some of our neighbors have voiced concern about the presence of a worship group in the school, it is our intent to start actively looking for a different location to meet,” Brown said.

“We are asking for the patience of the board, and of our community, as we search. We have assembled a team to search for another suitable location and it is our desire to report our success and reassess our lease based on our search by March 1.”

Timmerman said Feb. 9 he signed the lease based on guidelines furnished by Neola — a legal adviser, board president Jeff Myers said, that serves 80 to 90 percent of Michigan public school districts and others in seven states.

“It is not illegal for schools to rent facilities to church organizations,” Timmerman continued, noting nearby Hamilton, Zeeland, South Haven and Grand Haven public schools do so and derive educational revenue in the process.

“We don’t want to be discriminating or accused of being discriminatory. That could subject us to a lawsuit,” the superintendent said.

Board members discussed options including allowing all rentals, no rentals, categorical restrictions and/or requiring board review for longer-term agreements.

Myers asked school attorney Rob Dietzel of Thrun Law Firm, P.C. to research options and share them at the next board meeting.

That took place this Monday. Many citizens attending expressed surprise that the issue was not on the agenda.

“I served seven terms on another city’s council and always looked first to our constituencies,” Mark LaChey said.

“I didn’t choose to move to Zeeland or Hamilton. To say what goes on there is OK here is a disservice to those who choose to live here,“ he continued.

“I was very surprised by our superintendent’s action. For him to (sign the lease) without mentioning it to the board was a dereliction of duty.

“The board chose not to put this issue on tonight’s agenda or provide an update to the public. That seems remiss, almost intentional,” LaChey said.

“We have followed up with our attorney and Neola,” responded Myers. “The reason it’s not on the agenda is we have not heard back from them. I apologize.

“We will continue to work through our policy and not rush to judgment,” Myers said.

Brown told The Commercial Record afterward the church still plans to share progress on, and a possible outcome of, its search for a new home March 1.