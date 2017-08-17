City appealing to fed to keep chain ferry afloat

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city officials hope federal lawmakers can soon crank out legislation that will keep afloat the tradition of crossing the Kalamazoo River by chain ferry.

“If we don’t get current regulations eased … the 160-year-old chain ferry will not exist in the future,” said member Bill Hess at Monday’s city council meeting.

The United States Coast Guard requires a licensed captain operate the vessel that crosses 300 feet of the river between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The captain must meet regulations including taking a physical, being subject to random drug tests, taking a boating safety course and other tests. Costs can top $600 for tests and applications.

Mayor Chris Peterson called the regulations “overburdensome.”

The need for change is pressing because longtime ferry operator Marilyn Starring is retiring at the end of this summer. The city contracts with Starring for vessel operation. Without her or another operator, the city itself could end up running the iconic tourist attraction and running into complex federal rules.

Council authorized city manager Kirk Harrier Monday to draft a resolution the city can send to U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to ease ferry regulations.

The Saugatuck ferry is one-of-a-kind in the nation. It operates by running a chain along the river bottom. The chain runs through a winch mechanism on the ferry where a person turns a lever to crank the vessel across the water. The ferry’s path doesn’t vary. The flat-bottom vessel does not run on stormy or windy days.

A chain ferry has been crossing the Kalamazoo River since 1857, according to the Sauga-tuck-Douglas History Center. The original scow could carry a wagon, team of horses, passengers and automobiles. The current, smaller-sized ferry was introduced in 1965.

Pedestrians and bicyclists pay $1 to use the ferry to cross the river.

The ferry has made money, according to city records. In 2013-14, it made $31,003 and cost $30,271. In 2014-15, the ferry brought in $37,288 and expenditures were $30,763. In 2015-16, it generated $36,061 and cost $32,138. The city’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30, splitting the ferry’s season in two.

Otherwise, the ferry lost money since 2007-08, except for about breaking event in 2009-10.