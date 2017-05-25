City approves runs after early stumble

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

An expanded community run took a stumble out of the starting blocks but got back on track Monday after questions from Saugatuck City Council.

“The race organizer was unaware Saugatuck City Council approval was needed, so this is why the council is just receiving this application,” City Manager Kirk Harrier wrote in information to the council.

The Michigan Art Coast Half Marathon is June 17 and incorporates the 15th annual Town Crier Runs for a 10K, 5K and 13.1-mile run that begins at Saugatuck High School, 401 Elizabeth St. Between 500 and 1,000 runners are expected to hit the streets on Saugatuck and Douglas.

The problem arose when race organizers incorrectly checked a box on the city’s special event application stating the event was “For Profit.”

This set in motion the possibility that the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department and Saugatuck Township Fire District could charge organizers to have staff on duty during the event.

“I can’t use public funds for a for-profit event,” Fire Chief Greg Janik told council Monday. Having two vehicles with four firefighters at the event would cost about $490.

Organizer Peter Gower said the incorrect box was checked — all the money raised after covering operating costs goes to the Saugatuck High School track team. No staff members are paid.

“No one’s making a profit. It’s all going to the high school,” Gower said. He corrected the error on the form.

Gower expects to have Michigan 501c3 status by next year.

The council unanimously approved the event. Members Mark Bekken and Barry Johnson and Mayor Chris Peterson were absent.

Along with the runs, the first Michigan Art Coast Craft Beer, Art & Food Festival will continue Sunday, June 18, at Beery Field in Douglas. The festival will feature breweries, restaurants, food vendors and artists.

“The whole race idea is to bring people to town,” Gower said.

For more information on the race and events, visit towncrierrace.org or michiganartcoast.com.