City approves Wade’s Bayou marina, phase 1

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday accepted Riverworks Construction’s $149,069 low bid for phase one of its Wade’s Bayou Marina project with estimated completion by or before Aug. 17.

The work — which will include installing a $63,000 floating dockage system, $27,714.50 kebony decking, $23,100 50-foot gangway system and $21,885 fixed main pier — comes in near consultant Edgewater Resources $143,500 construction budget estimate.

None of the three firms bidding — Riverworks, Apex Contractors, Inc. (total $156,765) or TJM Services ($189,390) — could meet Douglas’s asked for May 25 completion date, being unable, said Edgewater engineer Lindsey Mathus, “to meet the substantial completion deadline due to the dock manufacturer’s schedule.

“We confirmed that the lowest bidder, Riverworks, will be able to construct all portions of the project except the floating main pier and gangway before the substantial completion date of May 25,” Mathus continued. “The floating pier and gangway will be installed before Aug. 17.

Council declined to add on $21,315.14 add-on bid from Camps & Cruise for an ADA kayak launch for this year’s phase one Wade’s project. A separate budget exists to remove the public works garage at the park.

Phase one will provide mooring for five to 10 boats, depending on length, and more should boats raft off each other. It will be operated as a transient facility for both short-term “shopper docks” (local boaters looking for a place to park their vessel for a few hours while visiting Douglas) and short-term visitors spending one or two nights.

The entire, estimated $2.3-million Wade’s Bayou marina, to be built in phases, would have two main piers with 44 slips, plus 146 feet of broadside docking. It would require harbor dredging to the site plus spoils storage somewhere.

In a separate project, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust fun board has recommended the legislature grant Douglas $1,001,400 to acquire the now-private Point Pleasant three blocks north Wade’s Bayou, just east of the Blue Star Bridge.

The existing 1-acre, 15-slip marina at 201 S. Washington St. also boasts a house, guesthouse, pool house and 500 feet of Kalamazoo Lake frontage.