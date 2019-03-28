Home Around Town City defuses personal fireworks, some
City defuses personal fireworks, some
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

City defuses personal fireworks, some

0
Fireworks_MGN
now viewing

City defuses personal fireworks, some

3-28 Pancake ice 6x-cr
now playing

Local ice pancakes are hot stuff worldwide

dunegrass-preserve-at-the-lakeshore
now playing

Dune Grass foe's standing falls, court says

3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr
now playing

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

CR3-28-19-6
now playing

Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

IMG_2911
now playing

Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Focus on U.S. opioids, drug crisis

3-28 Burn house Kirchert 6x-cr
now playing

Burn house stacks up behind fire barn

3-28 MB Park 6x-cr
now playing

City eyes $551K for park lower-level work

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Don’t expect a $1,000 fine for a first-time violation of Saugatuck city’s new fireworks ordinance, but after that holiday bangs could mean big bucks.

City council Monday approved new personal fireworks rules that limit when individuals can set off pyrotechnics and a new hefty fine for violators.“I think the change will be welcomed,” said councilman Jeff Spangler.

Under the old ordinance, residents could use fireworks the day of, before and after any national holiday except between 1 and 8 a.m.

The new ordinance limits consumer fireworks to Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 to 1 a.m., the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m., June 29 through July 4 until 11:45 p.m., July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

No fireworks may be used before 11 a.m. under the new ordinance.

The old rules fined violators up to $500. The new changes levy a fine of $1,000 with $500 going to the city for ordinance enforcement and $500 to the state.

Saugatuck police won’t necessarily fine violators after the first offense, according to city manager Kirk Harrier.

“Obviously, they’re going to use discretion,” he said, adding he has spoken with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about the changes.

Council members want to inform the public about the new rules. The city must publish the ordinance change in the newspaper before it goes into effect. Officials will also post the rules on social media and send details to rental agencies so tourists are aware of the rules as well.

The city has received complaints from residents about late-night fireworks, including one homeowner who was awakened by the blasts at 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Resident Kate McPolin in a March 14 email asked the city to limit personal fireworks even more by shortening the time around the July Fourth holiday.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say our entire block becomes blanketed with smoke, thanks to two nearby households who are really into professional-grade fireworks,” she wrote. “Our dog, along with many others in the area, is a nervous wreck for days.”

 

Related Posts
3-28 Pancake ice 6x-cr

Local ice pancakes are hot stuff worldwide

Publisher 0
dunegrass-preserve-at-the-lakeshore

Dune Grass foe’s standing falls, court says

Publisher 0
3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video