City defuses personal fireworks, some

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Don’t expect a $1,000 fine for a first-time violation of Saugatuck city’s new fireworks ordinance, but after that holiday bangs could mean big bucks.

City council Monday approved new personal fireworks rules that limit when individuals can set off pyrotechnics and a new hefty fine for violators.“I think the change will be welcomed,” said councilman Jeff Spangler.

Under the old ordinance, residents could use fireworks the day of, before and after any national holiday except between 1 and 8 a.m.

The new ordinance limits consumer fireworks to Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 to 1 a.m., the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m., June 29 through July 4 until 11:45 p.m., July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

No fireworks may be used before 11 a.m. under the new ordinance.

The old rules fined violators up to $500. The new changes levy a fine of $1,000 with $500 going to the city for ordinance enforcement and $500 to the state.

Saugatuck police won’t necessarily fine violators after the first offense, according to city manager Kirk Harrier.

“Obviously, they’re going to use discretion,” he said, adding he has spoken with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office about the changes.

Council members want to inform the public about the new rules. The city must publish the ordinance change in the newspaper before it goes into effect. Officials will also post the rules on social media and send details to rental agencies so tourists are aware of the rules as well.

The city has received complaints from residents about late-night fireworks, including one homeowner who was awakened by the blasts at 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Resident Kate McPolin in a March 14 email asked the city to limit personal fireworks even more by shortening the time around the July Fourth holiday.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say our entire block becomes blanketed with smoke, thanks to two nearby households who are really into professional-grade fireworks,” she wrote. “Our dog, along with many others in the area, is a nervous wreck for days.”