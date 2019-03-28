City eyes $551K for park lower-level work

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Council is seeking a $300,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant to go with $220,400 from its own budget towards an estimated three-year, $551,000 Mt. Baldhead Park lower-level renovation project.

Council Monday approved applying for the 40-percent state match in time for the April 1 funding-cycle deadline.

At council’s March 21 workshop, city engineers Fleis & Vandenbrink shared a “placeholder” plan that might be submitted with the grant application including cost estimates.

Council budgeted $500,000 this year towards the work and could still do most of it should the MNRTF grant not come through.

Big-ticket items would be a new restroom with utilities (built for an estimated $125,000), replacing the Kalamazoo River boardwalk and stairs east of Park Street ($80,000) and a new pavilion ($60,000).

Also included would be an aggregate parking area ($22,500), landscaping ($20,000), sidewalks and a picnic area ($14,400), table seating ($10,000), boulder walls ($9,000), parking bumpers ($7,500), native grass seeding ($7,500), information kiosk ($7,000) and split rail fence ($6,000).

Projected additional costs include mobilization, bonds and insurance ($27,000), removal and disposal of old facilities’ materials ($21,000), site preparation and grading ($20,000), concrete curb and gutter ($2,400) and handicap parking signs ($1,000).

Add $72,000 for surveying and engineering to $479,000 for construction and you have the $551,000 estimated total.

City manager Kirk Harrier said the plan focuses on the following design principles:

Dark brown or wood look for restroom, pavilion and kiosk sign. Post and beam construction to harken to a vintage rustic feel. The pavilion may have simple shingle or shake roof instead of metal for cost savings.

Retain a covered pavilion structure on site closer to water side of park.

Relocating the existing sign to a better site.

Small picnic areas on each side of road with tables and grills.

An aggregate parking area to maintain the rustic look. Curb stops would help align cars. Old granite curbs may be used to give it an older look.

Native grasses and plants would keep mowing and future maintenance costs down.

A dedicated vending machine spot near restroom.

A walk connection to the museum and from the river pavilion area to parking.

A synthetic deck along the river to reduce maintenance.

Maximize parking.

Fleis rates the current parking lot and restroom in poor condition, reaching the end of their useful life cycle and needing full replacement.

The riverfront wood deck and stairs are rated between poor and fair, with the deck near the end of its useful life and rail not meeting ADA viewing guidelines. Replacement is suggested.

The pavilion, rated fair, “is in need of repainting and re-roofing in the next one to three years, or removal and repurposing the space for parking other recreational use.

Applying for MNRTF grants competitive on a statewide basis, especially for higher-percentage matches total as much as 50 percent what applicants have committed to their projects.

“For example,” said Harrier, “we received a 20-percent match to rebuild the Mt. Baldhead stairs 10 years ago. The city paid 80-percent of that project’s cost.”

The city is also looking at upper-level improvements for the 100-acre park down the road. These might include: