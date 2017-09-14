City eyes giant holiday tree’s return

By Jim Hayden

The decades-old Saugatuck tradition of a Christmas tree barge could return in a new form this winter thanks to a portable cell tower and local volunteers.

“It’s go time now. We just need the rest of the details,” Sean Steele told Saugatuck City Council Monday. Steele, a Saugatuck Township resident, has been spearheading the rejuvenation of the holiday lights that have been dark for four years.

A Christmas tree barge docked at the end of Butler Street in Kalamazoo Lake for more than 20 years. Volunteers assembled the display of 3,200 lights attached to a pole to form a Christmas tree shape that, topped with three stars, each eight-feet tall, was visible from across Blue Star Highway and the entire Saugatuck and Douglas community. The display was destroyed in a storm in 2013 and has not been rebuilt.

In 2016, the city set aside $1,000 to study the possibility of bringing back the tradition.

The new tree of lights would not be on a barge — the logistics were too complicated, Steele said — but instead would be land-based. A telescoping mobile cell tower 80 feet tall on a trailer would be used. The lights would be on cables attached to the structure and secured on a metal ring on the ground.

The mobile tower could be placed in different locations in the area, he said.

“When it’s done, we pull it down and fold it up for the year,” Steele said.

The details of who would own, store and maintain the structure still need to be worked out, according to councilman Ken Trester. A way to pay for materials also needs to be set up.

Steele has experience with holiday lighting. The founder of Chef Container lights up the recycling and refuse facility at 4368 60th St. in Laketown Township each Christmas.