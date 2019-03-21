City eyes ways not to ‘wall off Water’

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Music producer Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound has nothing on Saugatuck city concerns about “walling off” Water Street.

The planning commission will hold a public hearing to discuss ways to maintain Kalamazoo Lake views in its Water Street South district Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in city hall.

Options would ban or at least limit residential uses on the street’s west side south of Francis Street. Citizens are welcome to air their views and/or make cases either way.

The commission has worked since 2014 on a zoning change to address concerns expressed in the city’s master plan about development pressure fostering condominium building along the waterfront.

Fears are this would limit public viewing of the lake from existing rights-of-way and possibly interfere with the existing cross-parcels public boardwalk.

“There is strong public opposition to ‘walling off’ the waterfront,” the plan says, “so zoning ordinances should be reviewed to ensure they adequately prevent unwanted development.”

Of course someone might want that: prospective developers and residents, for example, who have rights too. Planners’ efforts have not been without resistance.

City council Dec. 10 heard objections to a proposed C-2 Water Street south zone forbidding single and multiple-family residences, including second and third floor apartments, as well as residential condominiums. Home occupations and short-term rentals on upper floors would also be forbidden.

Removing those uses would reduce the property value of Coral Gables, 220 Water St., said attorney Owen Ramey that night, representing the downtown business.

“At first look, it could constitute a taking,” Ramey said, meaning the move could deprive the property owner of economic uses that could lead to legal action. Others also spoke against the proposed amendment.

Council members told residents they would discuss the proposal further in a workshop, then send concerns back to planners to be addressed.

The request as now stands, planning and zoning director Cindy Osman says in her memo to planners for Thursday’s meeting, is “to go back where we were before the 2010 amendment to allow single family detached in the C-2 Water Street South zone as a special land use …

“Remember,” she notes, “we have two other safeguards in place: site plan and Historic District Commission reviews. (There are) many options:

“1. Do nothing and trust the existing safeguards to prevent ‘walling off’ the waterfront.

“2. Move single family detached to a special land use for an additional layer of review.

“3. Remove single family from the permitted uses altogether.

“4. Allow street level dwelling units as a special land use.

“5. Move second and third floor apartments to a special land use for additional review.

“6. Prohibit second and third floor apartments altogether.

“We could develop some design standards for ‘single family dwelling units detached’ and for ‘street level apartments’ if you decide to permit those uses as special land uses. Parking? Open space? Fences?” Osman’s memo asks.

Spector, who went from producing songs such as “To Know Him Is to Love Him” to his current incarceration for the 2008 murder of an actress, may in the end have walled off himself.

Chances are, that is not what city officials wish to do.