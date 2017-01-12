City hires police consultant, joint study on hold

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city is moving ahead with an analysis of its police needs, putting on hold a joint study committee with its neighboring communities.

Council unanimously voted Monday to hire Alexander Weiss Consulting LLC of Evanston, Ill., for $15,000, to research the appropriate level of police service needed in the city and most cost-effective way to get it.

Saugatuck and Douglas cities and Saugatuck Township agreed last year to form a group to study police coverage, but have now decided to wait until each municipality decides what its own needs are for law enforcement, according to Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier.

“This sets the slate clean,” he said, allowing each community to determine its needs before coming together in a single committee.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department, formed in 1998, is run by Douglas with a current budget of $1.28 million. Saugatuck is contributing $650,000 to the total budget, including money for extra officers for Oval Beach and downtown Saugatuck during the summer.

The township does not help fund police costs but city officers do respond to calls within its borders, a point of contention between the cities and the township.

The township is covered by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The Michigan State Police, with a detachment office in Saugatuck Township, covers the entire area as well.

Saugatuck’s $15,000 study will examine data, performance goals in staffing and how police members view their jobs. Consultants will also use focus groups to determine the community’s needs and report back to the city council with policing options.

Council Dec. 12 put on hold its decision to get more information. Members Jan. 5 spoke with the consultant for about 45 minutes at a workshop, according to Mayor Chris Peterson.

The city needs to decide by March 1 if it wants to remain in its current contract with Douglas for police services.

Ken Giles retired as SDPD chief Dec. 31. Sgt. Steve Kent was named interim chief.