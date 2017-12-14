Home Around Town City honors state finals team
City honors state finals team
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

City honors state finals team

0
CR 1_CR 1
now viewing

City honors state finals team

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Tradition renewed

point pleasant
now playing

Douglas, Laketown win land aquisition grants

saugtwnsp
now playing

Township seeks to replace fire board rep

Demond’s
now playing

DeMond's loses liquor license, appeals

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Digging deep

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Alliance again appeals dunes decision

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Crash course in winter driving

winter
now playing

New Saugatuck snow, ice district in effect

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

Saugatuck City Council Monday recognized the Saugatuck High School football team for its appearance in the 2017 Division 7 state title game in Detroit in November. The team’s “long hours of practice, mutual support and commitment of the team and coaches exemplify the pride and heart of the Saugatuck High School football program,” Mayor Ken Trester read from a proclamation to team members. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be part of this community” said coach Bill Dunn. Pictured are (from left) Connor Carper, Keegan Carper, Trester, Dunn, Reece Schreckengust and Jackson Shriver. Saugatuck fell to Pewamo Westphalia 21-0. (Photo by Jim Hayden)

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

Tradition renewed

Publisher 0
point pleasant

Douglas, Laketown win land aquisition grants

Publisher 0
saugtwnsp

Township seeks to replace fire board rep

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video