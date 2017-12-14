City honors state finals team

Saugatuck City Council Monday recognized the Saugatuck High School football team for its appearance in the 2017 Division 7 state title game in Detroit in November. The team’s “long hours of practice, mutual support and commitment of the team and coaches exemplify the pride and heart of the Saugatuck High School football program,” Mayor Ken Trester read from a proclamation to team members. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be part of this community” said coach Bill Dunn. Pictured are (from left) Connor Carper, Keegan Carper, Trester, Dunn, Reece Schreckengust and Jackson Shriver. Saugatuck fell to Pewamo Westphalia 21-0. (Photo by Jim Hayden)