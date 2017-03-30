City may remove blocks to Blue Star Trail

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council, not wanting to be seen as the roadblock in a regional bike trail, is planning a workshop to iron out bumps in the route from South Haven to Holland.

Members’ decision at Monday’s meeting came after a cancelled workshop the week before and concerns about the cost of traffic and engineering studies.

“It seems to me we’re putting up roadblocks,” said councilman Jeff Spangler citing city issues with the proposed trail’s impact on the iconic palette welcome sign, council’s response to Douglas plans for redesign of the Blue Star Highway Bridge over the Kalamazoo River, possible maintenance costs and the path’s winding route through Saugatuck.

Mayor Chris Peterson said a workshop April 6 could address ways to get the path through the city from Douglas to Saugatuck Township. The meeting agenda will be posted on the city’s website, www.saugatuckcity.com.

Peterson cancelled a workshop scheduled for March 23 after city engineers said they did not have enough details about the most recent plan to route the trail across the bridge, then north across Lake Street to Maple Street to link with the township’s portion.

That 982-foot Saugatuck link between Douglas and the township is key to state and federal grants for the trail, according to John Adams, treasurer of Friends of the Blue Star Trail, the 501c3 nonprofit group helping coordinate the recreational path. The group is seeking a letter of support from the city to help secure those funds, but the council rejected such a letter at its March 13 meeting in light of safety and traffic concerns.

“We’re not ready to construct,” Adams said, but need a letter in support of the general concept of the trail to keep the doors open to federal funding. The Friends could not afford to spend $15,000 to $20,000 on an engineering study in Saugatuck, he added.

The city’s rejection ended plans for a redesign of the bridge by Douglas. Each municipality owns half of the span between them. The plan called for reducing the number of lanes on the bridge, adding green space and routing bicycles into Saugatuck along Lake Street.

Douglas will continue with its portion of the trail. Saugatuck Township has started construction on its section of the path from North Street to Old Allegan Road.

Council does not oppose bike trails, members said Monday, but feels stuck in the middle — literally — between Douglas and the township.

“We’re being portrayed as being against bike trails,” said councilman Ken Trester, but the council is making sure safety and traffic issues are met.

“We have every right to do what we’re doing — representing our citizens,” he said.