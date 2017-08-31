City OK’s agreement to end 8-year awning flap

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The sun is setting on an eight-year awning dispute after Saugatuck City Council approved a consent agreement Monday that allows the canopy to stay in place with a few modifications.

Plaintiff John Porzondek sued the city, Historic District Commission, HDC member Vic Bella and city manager Kirk Harrier and Vic Bella of the in U.S. District Court last year saying the city violated his rights by demanding removal of an awning on the second story of Porzondek’s 790 Lake St. home.

Both parties admit no liability or wrongdoing in the case.

Council discussed the judgment in a 35-minute closed session Monday. The agreement was unanimously accepted with no comment. Mayor Chris Peterson was absent.

James Bryan Serman, who with Porzondek owns the property, said when reached by phone after the meeting they are still reviewing the final agreement and haven’t signed it as of Monday night.

The agreement approved by the city allows the awning to stay in place. Porzondek and Serman must construct “faux pillars” to enclose its support legs. These pillars are to resemble as closely as possible the supports on the front porch on the ground floor of the building.

Plastic shields may be used on the sides of the awning from November to March when required by inclement weather, per the agreement.

The city is not responsible for attorney costs or other monetary damages. The plaintiffs sought $126,000 in damages.

Porzondek and Serman put up the large, green second-floor awning in the summer 2009 saying it was needed to protect their dwelling from weather damage. They were ordered by the city to remove it because it violated historic district rules. The men and city continued their legal battles before the Michigan Historic Preservation Review board and in district and circuit courts before taking it down by judge’s order in 2013.

The homeowners later that summer affixed the awning to poles on the deck beneath it, not to their original home the city has deemed a historic resource. “So it’s like a free-standing umbrella, which is legal,” Porzondek said.

The city disagreed and said the awning was affixed to the deck below it.

Down came the canopy, only to have its metal framing return to the home’s front lawn as the wings of a “butterfly,” they said. Signs were posted on it.

The city cited the owners for violating the sign ordinance, which allows no more than three such displays on a property.

But Allegan County District Court Judge Joseph Skocelas dismissed the civil infraction Sept. 3, 2014, claiming an ordinance regulating the number of opinion signs a property owner may display at once is unconstitutional.

The owners removed the “butterfly” signage and decorations that November, but left up the framing. They reinstalled the umbrella/awning on Dec. 15 that year.

Council agreed three days later to file a motion requesting a show-cause hearing in front of Skocelas to determine if the men should be held in contempt for failure to comply with the judge’s 2011 order.

Skocelas Jan. 28, 2015, ordered the structure be taken down. The two men complied.

The awning/umbrella was erected again in 2016, in conjunction with the owners’ lawsuit, and it has remained.