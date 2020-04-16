City OKs new street-end fire dock

Saugatuck City Council Monday approved a request for a new fire department dock that had made waves for a neighboring business.

The agreement allows the Saugatuck Township Fire District to build a new dock along the Kalamazoo River at the end of Lucy and Water streets.

Earlier this year, the owners of Retro Boat Rentals, 730 Water St., wanted to move the dock away from their business and use the space for their operations.

The city set up a special Water/Lucy Street-End Committee in December to deal with the issue. In February, council approved the new fire boat dock lease for 10 years and the permit application for the new dock configuration.

Now the dock is a straight design; the fire department wants to reconfigure it in an “L” shape. A permit from the state department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is required.

Also in February, council unanimously approved a one-year lease agreement for use of part of the street end by Retro Boat Rentals. The agreement gives the company 15 feet to use and the fire department promised another 15 feet when there are not emergencies.

“We’ve worked really long and hard on this,” said councilman Barry Johnson Monday.

“We looked for the best compromise we could have,” said Mayor Ken Trester.

The approval was unanimous, though councilwoman Holly Leo could not vote because her internet connection failed and she could not participate at that time in the meeting. She later logged back on but the vote was over.

Gangway Sale

Council also approved selling a 4-foot-by-24-foot aluminum gangway to the fire department for $3,000. The city used the equipment on the dinghy dock at Coghlin Park before the new docks were built in 2019. The gangway is now in storage. A new dock and shipping would have cost the fire department about $6,000, according to city documents.

The city normally puts the sale of personal property out for bid, but can bypass the public bidding by council vote, as in this case.

Some council members said if the dock was sold by bid to another party, the fire department would have to spend $6,000 of taxpayer money to buy a new one.

“This is an intergovernmental situation, not selling it to Joe down the street,” said Johnson in support of bypassing the bid process.

Councilwoman Garnet Lewis said the city should have an ordinance that tells council when it’s appropriate to sell property without bids.

“We have to be very careful not to set a precedent,” she said.

The city has sold equipment over $1,000 without competitive bidding before, City Manager Kirk Harrier wrote in city documents. The city’s attorney confirmed the practice.

“It’s ridiculous to sell to an outside party,” said councilwoman Jane Verplank, then have taxpayers pay more for the same product.

Lewis and councilwoman Chris Peterson voted against the sale. Johnson, Verplank, Trester and councilman Mark Bekken supported it.

Leo did not vote because her internet connection failed and she was unable to participate at that time.