City sets up group to review council pay

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

What is your city council member worth?

A new commission will look into what council members should be paid after

council approved a new ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

The commission will consist of three registered city voters. Members, appointed by the mayor and approved by council, will recommend any changes in pay to the council, which must then vote on the changes.

Saugatuck council members are paid $35 per meeting, the lowest in the region, according to councilman Bill Hess who supports the new committee.

Douglas and Allegan council members make $50 a meeting. Fennville pays city commissioners $40 a meeting.

Councilman Barry Johnson was the only council member to oppose the new pay commission. Mayor Chris Peterson and councilman Mark Bekken were not at the meeting.

“We don’t do this for the money,” said Johnson, a longtime councilman and former mayor.

Councilman Ken Trester approved setting up the new commission.

“I don’t see any harm in setting up this commission which can make a recommendation,” he said.

In other business, treasurer Pete Stanislawski said the city has refinanced its 2009 road bonds with Macatawa Bank for 1.892 percent. The lower interest rates mean taxpayers will save $372,147 over 11 years, he said.

The city issued bonds in 2009 for $3.57 million for road and infrastructure improvements that were completed in 2010. The bonds will be completely paid off on Nov. 1, 2028.

Council appointed Mayor Chris Peterson to the Historic District Commission with a term expiring Aug. 1, 2020.