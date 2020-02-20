Home Around Town City taps Kenney to fill open council seat
City taps Kenney to fill open council seat
City taps Kenney to fill open council seat

By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Douglas City Council Monday chose Louise Kenney over two other
applicants to fill a seat vacated Jan. 27 by Linda Anderson.
Kenney — a geriatric care manager, occupational therapist and
independent contractor — was sworn in that night and will complete
Anderson’s two-year term, which expires in November.
She was selected in a 4-2 vote over fellow applicants Greg Harvath, a
10-year council veteran and mayor pro-tem when defeated by voters Nov.5,
2019, in his bid for another two-year term.
Also applying was Natalie Mika, a tasting room associate for Fenn Valley
Winery.
Anderson, mayor since 2017, stepped down last month, citing family
illness as reason for her departure. Then mayor pro-tem Pat Lions
succeeded her as mayor.

