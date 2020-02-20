City taps Kenney to fill open council seat

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday chose Louise Kenney over two other

applicants to fill a seat vacated Jan. 27 by Linda Anderson.

Kenney — a geriatric care manager, occupational therapist and

independent contractor — was sworn in that night and will complete

Anderson’s two-year term, which expires in November.

She was selected in a 4-2 vote over fellow applicants Greg Harvath, a

10-year council veteran and mayor pro-tem when defeated by voters Nov.5,

2019, in his bid for another two-year term.

Also applying was Natalie Mika, a tasting room associate for Fenn Valley

Winery.

Anderson, mayor since 2017, stepped down last month, citing family

illness as reason for her departure. Then mayor pro-tem Pat Lions

succeeded her as mayor.