City taps Kenney to fill open council seat
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
Douglas City Council Monday chose Louise Kenney over two other
applicants to fill a seat vacated Jan. 27 by Linda Anderson.
Kenney — a geriatric care manager, occupational therapist and
independent contractor — was sworn in that night and will complete
Anderson’s two-year term, which expires in November.
She was selected in a 4-2 vote over fellow applicants Greg Harvath, a
10-year council veteran and mayor pro-tem when defeated by voters Nov.5,
2019, in his bid for another two-year term.
Also applying was Natalie Mika, a tasting room associate for Fenn Valley
Winery.
Anderson, mayor since 2017, stepped down last month, citing family
illness as reason for her departure. Then mayor pro-tem Pat Lions
succeeded her as mayor.