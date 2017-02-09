City taps Lohr for DDA

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council Monday hired Holland-based marketer Tabitha Lohr as part-time promotions director for its Downtown Development Authority.

Lohr, retained on a temporary basis, will work up to 20 hours a week at $15 per hour through March to “catch up” with DDA promotions, event planning and advertising largely left undone since Katie Voorhurst left the post last summer. She will then revert to 10-hour workweeks.

The official hire, city planning director Lisa Imus told council by memo Feb. 3, will be up to the DDA, but that body has been unable to hold a meeting over the last month.

“Due to members out of town, it is not anticipated that the DDA will be able to establish a quorum until March,” Imus added.

“Time is of the essence in this circumstance, as there is a great deal of work that needs to be done now in order to prepare for the summer events and promotions.”

Imus said she and Pat Lion, a member of both the DDA board and council, interviewed Lohr about the position.

“Tabitha specializes in website design, social media development/analytics, advertising campaign management and event marketing,” said Imus. “She is energetic, goal-oriented and full of great ideas.

“I have kept the DDA board apprised of our interviews and conversations with Tabitha, along with her résumé and portfolio, and received several contacts from board members who approve of her employment.

“Pat and I are recommending that we bring her on as the promotions director for the DDA.”

Lohr, who has owned Lohr Marketing since April 2011, also is content coordinator for Wheelbase Media, a Canadian-based automotive news company.

Between May 2015 and October 2016, Lohr earned certifications from the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute for designing effective websites, achieving top search engine positions, mastery of business fundamentals and writing effective web content.

“A six-month plan of what the DDA would like (Lohr) to focus on has been developed,” said Imus. It includes:

1) Maintain and keep up to date the DDA website, app and social media applications.

2) Create cohesive templates for future communications strategies.

3) Assist with marketing and planning events in downtown.

4) Welcome to Douglas Resource Guides (app/print/distribution).

5) Assist with current and new business promotions.

6) Assist with development of a new sponsorship campaign.

7) Verbal or written reports for monthly DDA meetings.