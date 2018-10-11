City, township divide stymies possible Bridge Street fix

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Bridge Street could use a bridge. Or at least rebuilding.

“It’s gotten worse and worse,” Heron Bay resident John Reinartz said of the road’s eastside entry to Blue Star Highway at the Oct. 3 Saugatuck Township Board meeting.

What’s hard is that stretch lies in Saugatuck city limits but serves only the 17 township residents in Reinartz’s subdivision.

Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier emailed township supervisor Chris Roerig Sept. 26 asking whether the jurisdictions might work together towards paying to fix a stretch both agree is in rough condition.

City engineer Jonathan Moxey of Fleis & VandenBrink estimates $37,540 is needed to crush and shape what is left of Bridge Street’s existing asphalt and overlay it with 3 inches of new pavement.

Such a project, which would be similar to how the city rebuilt Perryman Street last month, would be a 15- to 20-year solution, Moxey said.

“The City,” said Harrier, “gets a little (Michigan Public) Act 51 money used to keep that road plowed in the winter, but that doesn’t cover any cost for repair.”

The city now has higher-priority roads “that need the financial resources,” Harrier continued, “so Bridge Street is very low on the list to spend a large amount of funds at this time.”

Should the township be interested in sharing costs, his email went on, “we could take advantages doing the work in the City this fall.

“Otherwise the City may have to consider turning Bridge Street back to a gravel road simply due to resources/priorities. This would probably make the residents living in the Heron Bay development very unhappy,” Harrier said.

Townships, unlike cities, do not receive Act 51 funding for road maintenance, township clerk Brad Rudich noted at the meeting. They rely on Allegan County Road Commission funding.

“Based on us not owning it, the county can’t fund such a project legally,” Rudich said.

Township manager Aaron Sheridan noted land alongside the city’s stretch of Bridge Street is vacant, but its owners do pay some taxes.

“The only way we could get county funds to repair it,” said Sheridan, “would be if we annexed the street from the city. Then the road would have to be built to county standards.”

That would mean now city landowners fronting the road would have to agree to the change, plus 33-foot right-of-ways would have to extend on either side of the centerline.

“Another option would be Heron Bay homeowners could agree to pitch in on repair costs for Bridge,” he added.

“That might set a bad precedent,” said trustee Roy McIlwaine. “It’s a city road and the city is legally responsible for its maintenance.”

“At this late date,” said Roerig, “I doubt we can realistically work out a cost share to get the work done this fall.”