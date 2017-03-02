City waiting on response on possible marina buy

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck city is waiting to hear back from Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson about the city’s investigation into possibly buying his 500-slip marina in Douglas.

“It’s still in discussion,” said Mayor Chris Peterson at Monday’s city council meeting. City representatives met with R.J. Peterson — no relation to the mayor — in February and presented him with a letter from the city’s attorney spelling out some concerns about a possible purchase.

One of the lawyer’s recommendations was having R.J. Peterson establish an escrow account to cover city costs for a consultant. If the owner refuses to set up the account, the city will stop discussions, the mayor said.

Other concerns expressed by the attorney included the city’s authority to purchase property outside its boundaries, how the purchase would be financed and the impact on taxes in Douglas.

In a letter dated Jan. 12, R.J. and his son Matt Peterson proposed exploring ways to transfer the marina’s “waterfront properties” to Saugatuck.

R.J. Peterson and the City of Douglas have discussed the latter’s possible purchase of the marina for several years but have not been able to come to an agreement. Douglas is looking at other sites for a municipal marina on the Kalamazoo River.