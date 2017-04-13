City wants more info on bike trail plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck City Council wants further meetings with Friends of the Blue Star Trail before approving plans to build a non-motorized trail within its jurisdiction.

The nonprofit Friends — drawing on state and federal grants, member donations and fundraisers — are working to build a 20-mile bike path from South Haven to Saugatuck Township, whose trail would then connect further north with Laketown Township and Holland trails.

Work on a Saugatuck Township segment is now underway between North Street and Old Allegan Road west of Blue Star Highway.

Douglas plans to build the city’s second stretch, this from Center Street north, with help from a U.S. Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, but saw Saugatuck city decline to support its extension over the jurisdictions’ shared Blue Star Bridge to Lake Street in Saugatuck city limits, largely due to safety concerns.

After a long, sometimes-heated April 5 workshop on the matter, council wrote Friends president Jeanne VanZoeren April 7 it would include the proposed bike trail as part of its continuing prioritizing of funding requests for recreation infrastructure projects.

“City staff has reached out to grant administrators at (the Michigan Department of Transportation and Natural Resources Trust Fund),” said council’s letter, “and confirmed the city not approving the proposed conceptual plan submitted by your organization at this time will not end the entire 20-mile proposed project.

“It will also not prevent your organization from, in conjunction with other municipal agencies, from applying to MDOT or the MNRTF for grant requests to fund other sections of the proposed project,” it continues.

“The city is requesting a meeting with members of your organization, city officials and MDOT/MNRTF grant administrators … to identify the city’s concerns and expectations the granting agencies have regarding current/future grant submittals initiated by the Friends to minimize confusion moving forward,” the letter says.

Questions city staff wants to ask the Friends include:

Is there any safe way to cross Lake Street on Blue Star Highway?

What are the implications of developing a trail on Blue Star from Lake to Maple?

If questions 1 and 2 can’t be answered to council’s satisfaction, what is the alternative and what environmental impact will that entail?

How will the trail connect from Maple to the new trail that terminates at Old Allegan?

How will the trail connect from North to Holland streets?

What is the safest solution for the flow of vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic across Blue Star Bridge?

What is the return on investment? No demand study or marketing analysis has been conducted to determine whether these alterations will result in any in crease in visitors to the city or residents’ use of the bridge for non-motorized activities.

Stay tuned …