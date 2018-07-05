Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year

By Scott Sullivan

Fourteen-year Douglas City Clerk Jean Neve is retiring.

City council Monday accepted Neve’s June 15 letter to city manager Bill LeFevere announcing her plans to step down at the end of this year and recommending deputy clerk Pam Alderink replace her.

Neve’s departure will add to a city hall changing of the guard. She will join 12-year public works director Max Rodgers, who announced March 29 he will retire July 27, and LeFevere, who has said he plans to retire in 2019.

Douglas continues to interview candidates for police chief, a post held since January 2017 on an interim basis by 32-year department veteran Steve Kent, who has filled in for nine-year former chief Ken Giles.

New treasurer David Carpenter earlier this year replaced nine-year veteran Robert Drexler in that post.

“Dear Bill,” Neve wrote.

“Last year when you asked me when I was going to be ready to retire, I told you I thought I would stick around a while longer.

“I think ‘a while longer’ is about up. I plan to hang it up and leave all this fun at the end of this year. Fourteen years here is more than I would have predicted in 2005,” Neve said.

“For the past few years I have included Pam (Alderink) in all aspects of the clerk’s role. She has proven her capabilities in learning accounts payable, payroll and election functions. She is ready to take on the position of clerk and I hope you will consider her the best candidate for the job.

“This small, sleepy village has grown up into a busy, progressive city,” she continued. “ I like to think that you, Max and I have all had a guiding hand in getting to where we are today and that we are all leaving the place in better shape than we found it.

“To the 2004 village council and all the city councils that followed, I say, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your clerk,” Neve said.

