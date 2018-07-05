Home Around Town Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year
Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year

0
7-5 Neve Jean 1x-cr
now viewing

Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year

7-5 Lake MI baptism 6x-cr
now playing

Church members 'washed anew' in Lake Michigan

7-5 STFD heat 3x-cr
now playing

Heat on for firefighters during weekend

DCIM112GOPRO
now playing

Ex-pol takes flying leap

7-5 Coastal Tours 6x-cr
now playing

New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Murders hit close to home

7-5 CCD butterfly face 6x-cr
now playing

CCD says thanks with family, food and more

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Volunteers pack 70K+ meals for hungry families

7-5 Spirit Space labyrinth-cr
now playing

Spirit Space celebrates gardens, labyrinth

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Fourteen-year Douglas City Clerk Jean Neve is retiring.

City council Monday accepted Neve’s June 15 letter to city manager Bill LeFevere announcing her plans to step down at the end of this year and recommending deputy clerk Pam Alderink replace her.

Neve’s departure will add to a city hall changing of the guard. She will join 12-year public works director Max Rodgers, who announced March 29 he will retire July 27, and LeFevere, who has said he plans to retire in 2019.

Douglas continues to interview candidates for police chief, a post held since January 2017 on an interim basis by 32-year department veteran Steve Kent, who has filled in for nine-year former chief Ken Giles.

New treasurer David Carpenter earlier this year replaced nine-year veteran Robert Drexler in that post.

“Dear Bill,” Neve wrote.

“Last year when you asked me when I was going to be ready to retire, I told you I thought I would stick around a while longer.

“I think ‘a while longer’ is about up. I plan to hang it up and leave all this fun at the end of this year. Fourteen years here is more than I would have predicted in 2005,” Neve said.

“For the past few years I have included Pam (Alderink) in all aspects of the clerk’s role. She has proven her capabilities in learning accounts payable, payroll and election functions. She is ready to take on the position of clerk and I hope you will consider her the best candidate for the job.

“This small, sleepy village has grown up into a busy, progressive city,” she continued. “ I like to think that you, Max and I have all had a guiding hand in getting to where we are today and that we are all leaving the place in better shape than we found it.

“To the 2004 village council and all the city councils that followed, I say, “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your clerk,” Neve said.

a

Related Posts
7-5 Lake MI baptism 6x-cr

Church members ‘washed anew’ in Lake Michigan

Publisher 0
7-5 STFD heat 3x-cr

Heat on for firefighters during weekend

Publisher 0
DCIM112GOPRO

Ex-pol takes flying leap

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video