Home Around Town Close to the edge
Close to the edge
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Close to the edge

0
1-23 Curtis home 1-15 6x-cr
now viewing

Close to the edge

marijuana
now playing

Douglas pot hearing on tap Jan. 31

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

1-16 High water stop 6x-cr
now playing

Expect even higher lake levels, Corps says

Northshore map
now playing

Township sets aside dune group's plan

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

Growing hole only part of it

CR1-9-20-2
now playing

Dunes advocates seek township backing

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

The Curtis family, who have lived or summered at Pier Cove for generations, face not just the fiscal and physical challenge, but emotional one, of salvaging what they can from matriarch Mary Ann’s Lake Michigan-fronting home. Near record-high Great Lakes levels, combined with winter wind and waves pounding from the west, have caused erosion that has swallowed stairs, decks and other dwellings up and down the coast, threatening roads and more infrastructure. Local state representatives and municipalities have appealed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare the shoreline a disaster area, perhaps leading to a similar federal declaration, making them eligible for natural emergency relief funds. (Drone photo taken Jan. 15 by Doug Curtis)

Related Posts
marijuana

Douglas pot hearing on tap Jan. 31

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
IMG_1345

Life as performance art

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video