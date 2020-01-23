Close to the edge

The Curtis family, who have lived or summered at Pier Cove for generations, face not just the fiscal and physical challenge, but emotional one, of salvaging what they can from matriarch Mary Ann’s Lake Michigan-fronting home. Near record-high Great Lakes levels, combined with winter wind and waves pounding from the west, have caused erosion that has swallowed stairs, decks and other dwellings up and down the coast, threatening roads and more infrastructure. Local state representatives and municipalities have appealed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare the shoreline a disaster area, perhaps leading to a similar federal declaration, making them eligible for natural emergency relief funds. (Drone photo taken Jan. 15 by Doug Curtis)