CO2 leak heralds busy responder day

A busy Wednesday, June 14, that saw the Saugatuck Township Fire District assist Graafschap peers with traffic control at a morning semi crash that briefly closed northbound I-196, then return to the freeway later that morning and evening to a rash of possibly-related arson grass fires (see related story this week) started with an 8:25 a.m. call to Saugatuck Brewing Co. in Douglas, where a delivery truck filling a CO2 tank at the back of the building experienced a link in the supply line between the truck and tank. The driver apparently left a valve open during chemical transfer, the STFD reported. Fire crews were able to shut off the valve at 8:40 a.m. and ventilate the area, allowing evacuated brew pub staff to return inside again. (Photo by STFD firefighter Elliot Sturm)

