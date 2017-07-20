Coffee addiction is healthy thing

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

There are few things I like better than a good mug of coffee. For nearly 40 years it has partnered with me as I awake in the morning. It is there as I brush my teeth, turn on the TV news and feed my dogs. It accompanies me on my long drive to work and is sitting by me as I write this column.

Coffee makes me tick and without it I would be a lost man. That is why recent reports that it has health-related benefits made me ecstatic. Here’s what experts tell us:

Two cups of coffee can cut post-workout muscle pain by nearly 50 percent. Gee, I wonder what my standard morning intake — four cups — would do? Does that mean I have no post-workout pain? I guess I will never know, as I don’t work out.

A cup of coffee contributes substantial fiber to your daily diet.

Coffee protects against cirrhosis of the liver. Of course, limiting your alcohol intake does the same thing, but a couple studies shows coffee lowers liver enzyme levels and is a good shield against liver disease.

Those who drink six or more cups a day have a 22-percent lower risk of diabetes. One cup will lower the risk by six percent.

My mother died of Alzhei-mer’s disease, so when a recent study claimed coffee protects against it I was ecstatic.

Coffee reduces the risk of Parkinson’s disease even when genetic factors come into play.

A 10-year study of 86,000 females showed a reduced risk of suicide in coffee drinkers. Another study found women who drink four or more cups a day were 20 percent less likely to suffer from depression.

A Korean study showed participants who consumed three to five cups a day were less likely to show signs of heart disease than non-coffee drinkers.

Those who drink at least four cups a day are protected against developing MS. Coffee is believed to prevent neural inflammation that could lead to the malady.

Moderate consumption of coffee can reduce the odds of developing colorectal cancer by 26 percent. The percentage increases the more coffee you consume. I guess that means my four mugs, which equals eight cups, pretty much takes colorectal cancer out of my equation.

Liver cancer is reduced significantly by drinking coffee. Researchers claim three cups of day will reduce the risk of developing liver cancer by 30 percent.

A third form of cancer, melanoma, is also affected by coffee. Studies found the more you drink the less chance you have of developing melanoma.

What does this all mean? Study after study has found coffee drinkers live longer than those that don’t partake.

In 2017 two studies — one American, the other European based — came to the unequivocal conclusion that coffee increases longevity. More to the point, a Japanese study found those who drink at least three cups a day have 25 percent less risk of dying early from a disease — cancer, heart, diabetes, etc. — than non-coffee drinkers.

Little did I know my four mugs, or eight cups, of coffee a day were a benefit to my health. All along I’d believed the old wives’ tales that too much coffee was detrimental to your health.

Just think, now I can increase my daily intake to 10 or 12 cups, be happy and disease-free. If you think I’m wired and shaky now, check me out in a few months. This should be fun.