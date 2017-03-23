Coghlin Park now available for weddings

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Couples can rent Coghlin Park for large weddings after Saugatuck City Council approved a new policy allowing it March 13.

The move followed a heated discussion last summer about parking at the nearby Sau-gatuck Center for the Arts for matrimonial events.

“This is for a very specific need we’ve identified,” said city manager Kirk Harrier of the change.

People in small groups can hold a wedding ceremony — and often do — at any city park as long as they don’t interfere with the site’s general use, said Harrier. A group could not set up 200 chairs with a trestle and stage at Oval Beach on the busy July 4 weekend, for example, but a small informal group could have a sunset ceremony free without city action, said the manager.

To accommodate requests for large, more formal weddings, council looked at the half-acre Coghlin Park along Kalamazoo Lake. The park has an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible gazebo, a large lawn and is across Culver Street from the SCA, which hosts wedding receptions.

In July, some council members said the center did not follow city rules for events including weddings. The city needed assurances, they said, that all SCA staff understand the requirements of using the city parking lot and nearby Coghlin Park.

The concerns surprised center representatives, who asked for parking spots in the lot for several weddings and receptions.

The next month, council agreed to allow the SCA use of two parking spaces, waiving the traditional parking fee, in exchange for rental use of the center for a citizen of the year reception and a community informational meeting.

The new policy adopted March 13 applies only to Coghlin Park. A $500 non-refundable fee will be required to reserve the park for no more than five hours.

Councilman Barry Johnson was concerned that city residents who pay taxes to support the parks have to pay the same amount as nonresidents.

If there are problems, the issue can be brought back to council, Harrier said.

The actual ceremony can last no more than one hour, according to the policy. As many as 200 chairs will be allowed and must be set up two hours before the event. The applicant must use a business approved by the city for the chair setup.

“We don’t want to have 15 different vendors down there,” Harrier said.

The city has so far approved The Rental Co., 430 W. 17th St., Holland, to handle ceremonies. If an applicant wants to use a different company, that business will need to contact the city for approval.

A user must also provide $1 million in comprehensive general liability insurance.