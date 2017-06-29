Home Around Town Columnist/Rector Stoppel pens latest murder book
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Oops, he did it again. Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel — The Commercial Record columnist who moonlights as All Saints’ Episcopal Church rector — has released a new murder mystery loosely based on 1920s Saugatuck.

Stoppel, whose fiction debut “The Great Saugatuck Murder Mystery” appeared last June, will host a signing for his new book “Death by Palett Knife” Tuesday, July 11, at The Sand Bar, 141 Butler St., from 5 to 7 p.m.

All are invited to attend.

The author, who will be there to sign $10 copies of what he calls “this summer’s beach book,” describes “Death” as set in Saugatuck the summer after Dr. Horace Balfour, his brother and sister-in-law return to visit his granddaughter Phobe and her mother Harriet. It’s the era of jazz bands, the Big Pavilion and, just beneath the surface, intrigue and danger.

It introduces two new eccentric characters:

  • Roletta Hansen, a part-time cook at Ox-Bow, beekeeper and iconoclastic piano teacher who believes she is the reincarnation of Frederick Chopin, and
  • Beatrix Howell, a mysterious woman from Dr. Horace’s past, now a retired pathologist who flies her own biplane.

Seems a body is found in the Ox-Bow Meadow with a pallet knife — yes, the kind with a flat, flimsy “blade” — through his chest. Once again, Dr. Balfour and his brother set out to find the killer.

Sally Winthers produced the book, its cover, set-up and arranged for publishing.

Copies will be available July 11 at The Sand Bar and later at other shops in Saugatuck and Douglas.

And Stoppel — Saugatuck’s 2016 Citizen of the Year for his services to the community — has more mayhem up his sleeve.

“I am just finishing next summer’s sequel, ‘A Murder of Crows in Cadmium Yellow,” the Father says.

 

