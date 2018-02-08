Comcast mapping township broadband lines

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township residents seeking heretofore-unavailable broadband internet service to their rural areas have good news: provider Comcast Inc. has hired a firm to study expansion there.

ACI, one of the telecommunication giant’s leading contractors, has dispatched Holt-based Alson Inc. representatives to conduct a walkout and site survey to determine best routing to each dwelling in areas either not now served or where these services are overextended.

They will do so by identifying Consumer’s Energy pole and/or underground routes. This may also require Alson to follow routing along streets, driveways and utility easements near residences.

The work, said Alson owner Al Humphrey Feb. 1, will take place throughout February and March.

These services, township manager Aaron Sheridan said, are being furnished by Comcast in response to a July 5, 2017, township board resolution supporting increased residential access to broadband internet to residents.

The resolution noted more widespread access is critical to improving not only the township’s but nation’s long-term competitiveness in a global market, achieving socioeconomic improvements in people’s quality of life via applications such as tele-health, energy management and education opportunities online.

Comcast Jan. 31 introduced a new internet service in West Michigan that will deliver speeds up to 1 gigabit-per-second to residential and business customers. These speeds will be among the fastest and most widely available in the area.

The new speed is available across most of Comcast’s service area in West Michigan, including Holland and northern Allegan County.

The service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology that makes it possible for Xfinity and Comcast Business internet customers to receive gigabit speeds over the communications lines that most customers already have in their homes and offices.

The everyday price for residential 1-gig service is $139.95 a month without a term contract. Bundled product pricing is also available. Customers interested in the new service will need a DOCSIS 3.1-capable modem, such as the company’s newest xFi Advanced Gateway, to achieve the faster speeds.

New and current residential customers can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request more information.