The rights of ALL people matter — a message of special import in Saugatuck-Douglas — rallied an estimated 1,752 people to a sister version of the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. Saturday. Here, local leaders begin their trek across Blue Star Bridge between Douglas and Saugatuck in the 60+-degree sunshine. Sentiments voiced “came across” to those who have ears as well. For a story and more photos, see Pages 4 and 5. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)