Coming from -and for- the heart

It always means something when rivals Fennville and Saugatuck compete, but especially so when the game commemorates former Black Hawk Wes Leonard, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest after making the winning shot in a 2011 basketball game. The Wes Leonard Heart Team since then has raised tens of thousands of dollars to buy automatic external defibrillators for high schools throughout Michigan, and the neighbor schools annually play “Never Forgotten” varsity boys and girls basketball games to assist that effort. This year’s event was moved to DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland to accommodate crowds that have overflowed Fennville’s gymnasium. Stories on Page 6. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)