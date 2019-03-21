Communities wary about recreational marijuana laws

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council acted Monday to postpone acting on Michigan’s new recreational marijuana law, mirroring wait-and-see approaches taken by many neighbors.

Douglas, which opted in last year on medical marijuana and has licensed provisioning centers going in at 435 and 2918 Blue Star Highway, OK’d a six-month recreational pot moratorium pending information regarding implementing and enforcing the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act passed by voters Nov. 6, 2018.

Saugatuck Township March 6 enacted regulations allowing medical marijuana to be grown on I-1 Industrial-zoned parcels by special approval use and provisioning centers by SAU in C-3 Commercial Interchange zones (near Exits 36 and 41), but has banned for the time being recreational marijuana.

The City of Saugatuck in December opted out on all marijuana facilities pending further planning commission study of how the state regulates recreational uses. Council asked planners to study options under the new act, hold at least one public hearing to seek citizen input, then prepare a report recommendation for action by Dec. 30.

Saugatuck city planners were slated to discuss the matter at their Thursday, March 21, workshop. Municipalities, planning and zoning director Cindy Osman told members, may do any of the following under the 2018 law:

Completely prohibit by ordinance marijuana establishments with their boundaries.

Limit to any extent less than a complete prohibition the type and number of marijuana establishments within their boundaries.

Do nothing and let the market for establishments rule.

Under the 2018 law, noted Osman, citizens may petition to initiate an ordinance that allows, prohibits or limits the number of recreational marijuana establishments within the municipality.

Such an initiative would be submitted to city voters if the petition is signed by more than 5 percent of the qualified electors voting in the last gubernatorial election.

Douglas’ Monday-passed moratorium says, among other things, there has been insufficient time since authorizing the two medical marijuana provisioning centers to assess their impact the city and residents.

It notes MRTMA regulations and applications are still being developed by the state and may impact future decisions made by the city.

Therefore, council “resolves to fully consider the issue and collect more information concerning the implementation and enforcement of state regulations and requirements under the MRTMA before making a determination whether to allow or prohibit non-medical marijuana establishments within its boundaries pursuant to the MRTMA,” the Douglas resolution says.