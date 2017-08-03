Home Around Town Competency hearing set
Competency hearing set
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Competency hearing set

0
SmithTyler Daniel
now viewing

Competency hearing set

8-3 VF fire balloon 5x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck having fun

8-3 Boat accident 5x-cr
now playing

Boating accident mars weekend fun, heroes respond

8-3 MSW awards 6x-cr
now playing

MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations

reward
now playing

B&E victim offers rewards

8-3 fennville clinic front
now playing

AGH opens Fennville clinic

8-3 Harbor weed 5x-cr
now playing

Harbor weed grows thick

8-3 Earhart Amelia 2x-cr
now playing

Aviatrix Earhart had local link

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

8-3 VF night boat 5x-cr
now playing

Festive salute

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A man accused of shooting his stepfather without explanation will have a hearing to determine his competency to stand trial.

Tyler Daniel Smith, 27, (shown at right) has been charged with killing Glenn antique shop owner Robert “Mark” Hill May 24 in his Hill’s Glenn home on Blue Star Highway .

Judge Joseph Skocelas has scheduled a competency hearing for Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. in Allegan County District Court.

The hearing will determine whether Smith is currently able to stand trial or whether he should be sent for mental health treatment so he could recover enough to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense.

Skocelas ordered the evaluation in June at the agreement of both prosecutors and Smith’s defense lawyer.

Michigan State Police testified in a probable cause hearing that Smith’s mother told them he’d been sitting in her and her husband’s driveway when they’d awakened. They invited Smith in and he walked upstairs and shot his stepfather.

When his mother asked him why he’d done it, police said, he didn’t answer.

 

Related Posts
8-3 VF fire balloon 5x-cr

Saugatuck having fun

Publisher 0
8-3 Boat accident 5x-cr

Boating accident mars weekend fun, heroes respond

Publisher 0
8-3 MSW awards 6x-cr

MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video