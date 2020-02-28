Consumers Energy Pledges To Be Emission-Free By 2040

Consumers Energy has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. The energy company recently announced its new goal as a part of its Clean Energy Plan, which Consumers Energy described as a road map to meet Michigan’s energy needs. Representatives said they plan to reduce 90% of its carbon emissions by working to help customers become energy-efficient, eliminating its use of coal, and building three new power plants.

“Consumers Energy is proud to take a stand for Michigan and for the planet,” said Patti Poppe, the chief executive officer and president of Consumers Energy. “We are committed to take actions that eliminate our carbon footprint and do our part to combat climate change. Our Clean Energy Plan already is focused on protecting the planet, and our net-zero pledge takes that commitment to the next level.”

Michigan officials say the new net-zero goal would help to eliminate the impact of carbon emissions that are created by the electricity the company uses to generate for customers. Carbon sequestration, landfill methane capture, and large-scale tree planting are other methods the company may use to reduce emissions. Consumers Energy also plans to explore policy changes and technological advances to help Michigan reduce emissions.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, but our Clean Energy Plan is a great start,” said Poppe. “We have the know-how and the time to continue innovating and creating to solve this problem. We often say that no one can do everything, but everyone can do something.”

DTE Energy also recently submitted its own 15-year energy resource plan. However, the Michigan Public Service Commission rejected the proposal saying the company needs to do more to reduce its environmental impact.

Commission officials recommended that the company do more to tap into programs that help DTE’s customers cut common sources of energy waste like appliance efficiency and insulation. In the average Americans household, roughly 45% of homeowners are under the age of 40 and about 30% of a typical home’s heating energy is lost through windows and poor insulation.

Officials also recommended that the company reach a more ambitious annual energy savings goal. DTE had proposed to the commission a goal of 1.65% energy savings in 2020 and 1.75% in 2021. The commission changed the goals to 1.75% in 2020 and 2% in 2021. Officials said DTE ought to reconsider the utility’s decision not to retire the coal-fired Belle River power plant and to remove costs associated with ongoing demand response pilots.

“Instead of protecting clean water, clean air, and our communities, DTE chose to double down on expensive, polluting fossil fuels burned at River Rouge and Belle River,” said Theresa Landrum, a Detroit resident and activist with Sierra Club of Michigan. “We applaud the MPSC for holding DTE accountable. We call on DTE to come back with a plan that prioritizes renewable energy sources, efficiency programs, and storage technology instead of fracked gas and dirty coal.”

Consumers Energy currently provides natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million Michiganders in the Lower Peninsula Counties. Natural gas is the second most-consumed energy source in the U.S. and relies on the nation’s pipelines to reach residents. One of the main pipelines delivering oil and natural gas across Michigan, Line 5, has been called on to be shut down by multiple Democratic presidential candidates because of its potential threat to Michiganders and other Americans.

Although there hasn’t been a catastrophic incident or spill in 65 years of Line 5’s existence, many environmentalists and residents want the line gone because of the risk. Pipeline corrosion costs in the U.S. $9 billion in damage every year. Other methods of delivering clean energy to Michigan homes may be necessary.