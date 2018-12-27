Consumer’s handles light out, high-wire act

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Consumers Energy crews were out in abundance Dec. 19 to replace a power pole snapped at 6:24 p.m. the night earlier by a 2000 Dodge Nissan in a two-car collision at Old Allegan Road and Blue Star Highway.

Different utility crews were scheduled to come two days later to replace a suspension lamp that had been out for weeks over the busy corner.

“It takes two types of teams to handle those projects, even though they are nearby,” Consumers senior public information officer Roger Morgen- stern told The Commercial Record Friday morning, two days later. “We schedule as best we can.”

Allegan County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Kuhn told the paper the Dec. 18 crash involved a westbound car on Old Allegan running the stop sign and being struck by a southbound vehicle on Blue Star. (Photo by Elliot Sturm at left). Saugatuck Township Fire District first responders had to extricate the Neon driver, who was pinned in the vehicle, reported STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert.

“We just got back from two crashes that caused us to shut down both lanes of I-196 (see story and pictures inside). They say these things happen in threes,” Kirchert added.

AMR ambulance transported that driver to the hospital. The Explorer driver de- clined treatment at the scene.

Township resident Brenda Marcy and this reporter asked CE workers replacing the pole next day when the suspension light nearby also would be fixed.

Township treasurer Jon Helmrich said the outage was reported last month to the utility, but crews had not arrived to fix it.

The CR called Consumers about the light Thursday and heard back from Morgenstern Friday morning that light repairs were slated to take place on the corner later that day, “unless something comes up,” he said. “You never know in this business.”

“Replacing suspension lamps over the middle of a highway requires traffic control crews as well as repair teams and equipment,” explained Morgenstern.

“We know people in communities get impatient. I am too when a light is near me. We get there as soon as we can,” he said.

Township resident Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, noted at Wednesday’s 1 p.m. special township board meeting tentative plans to reroute the proposed nonmotorized Blue Star trail from the highway’s west side to its east side within city limits included an engineer’s recommendation a flashing or stop light be added to the busy corner.

“At this point, that’s just in discussion,” Osman said.