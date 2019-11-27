Contractor problems delay work on new Saugatuck-Douglas library

Construction of the new Saugatuck-Douglas District Library building has been delayed due to ongoing problems with general contractor A&G Construction, the library board announced Friday.

SDDL director Ingrid Boyer and the board are working with Skillman Corp. construction managers to resolve the problems. Work is expected to resume as soon as weather permits early next spring and should be completed by mid-summer 2020.

All costs resulting from construction problems and delays will be covered by A&G’s performance bond, and no library district tax money will be lost, board members said.

Work on the new facility, across Center Street in Douglas just west of the current library, housed in an 1870s-built former church, got off to a slower-than-expected start because of exceptionally wet weather earlier this year.

More delays ensued when A&G had difficulty obtaining necessary building materials. The mounting problems came to a head in mid-October when it was discovered the firm had made serious mistakes in crucial aspects of the building work.

Following a recommendation from the Skillman Corp., the library board voted Nov. 4 to suspend work and amend its contract with A&G to ensure satisfactory resolutions to the problems.

“The challenges we have faced with this project so far have been very frustrating,” said Boyer.

“By approving our millage proposal in August 2018, voters in this district showed that they strongly support the library’s mission to serve the community.

“We have a wonderful architectural plan for the new building, which will allow us to fulfill our mission even more effectively. It is a shame that we won’t have it as soon as we hoped, but we have to make sure the building is constructed correctly.”

A&G Construction was the only firm to bid for the general trades portion of the project when the new library building was put out to bid earlier this year.

Based in Springfield, it has a good track record of public building projects, said board members, who accepted A&G’s bid expecting the firm would be able to fulfill contract terms.

Should the board fail to agree on an acceptable solution to the problems, it will terminate the construction contract and move forward with a different contractor, Boyer said.