Coping with Covid-19: hospital takes extra steps

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Think the Covid-19 crisis is affecting you? Think about healthcare workers. Locally, Holland Hospital is on the frontline.

West Michigan to date has been spared the surge in cases that have overwhelmed Detroit area hospitals. That city and surrounding Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for more than 28,000 of Michigan’s reported 37,778 cases as of Monday and a similar proportion of the state’s 3,315 deaths.

As of Monday, the Ottawa County Health Department, whose domain includes Holland, had reported 180 confirmed Covid-19 cases and nine deaths. Less-populous Allegan County, its department reported, had 75 confirmed cases and documented its first death Friday.

Holland Hospital joined other statewide healthcare centers putting restrictions and screenings in place March 17, a week before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s initial “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, to contain the spread and protect the health of its community and staff.

These included suspending services deemed less life-urgent, nonessential surgeries and requiring pre-screening for patient visitors.

Due to lack of available virus testing, the hospital established a Covid-19 hotline — phone (616) 394-2080 — with critical infrastructure workers experiencing symptoms receiving priority to set up screening appointments.

These include persons working in healthcare and public health; law enforcement, public safety and first responders; food and agriculture; energy; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; public works; communications and information technology, including news media; other community-based government operations and essential functions; critical manufacturing; hazardous materials; financial services; chemical supply chains and safety; and defense industrial base.

The hospital, which has activated an emergency preparedness process, continues to work with federal, state and local partners to prepare for cases locally.

As of Monday, said Media and Public Relations spokesperson Jennifer Schmitt, it had 10 inpatients with test results pending, four confirmed positive, 45 daily calls to its hotline, and 40 persons scheduled for drive-up testing.

Michigangov.com Coronavirus statewide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and Bed Tracking Figures as of Monday showed Holland Hospital with 10 Covid-19 patients, four in its intensive care unit (ICU) and 56-percent bed occupancy.

“We do not set aside ICU beds for just Covid-19 patients,” Schmitt said. “They are assigned as needed.”

It had 21-plus-day supplies of N95 and surgical masks, gloves and shields; and a 15- to 21-day supply of surgical gowns.

The hospital announced Monday it, like others around the nation, has seen a significant drop in the number of patients seeking care in emergency situations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is alarming,” it said in a release, “when it is due to someone who has cardiovascular disease or is experiencing stroke or heart attack symptoms.”

“Getting care fast will minimize damage and is critical to your health and recovery.” said emergency department physician Sandip Kothari. “People with heart disease or who’ve had a stroke have a special reason to be concerned about Covid-19. They’re not only at greater risk for contracting the virus, but also experiencing more serious complications.”

Holland Hospital, the release says, “is prepared to care for coronavirus patients, while also working to prevent the spread of infection. The hospital has gone to great lengths to maintain a safe environment for all patients who seek care.

“All patients, staff and visitors entering the hospital are screened for Covid-19 and are given a mask to wear,” the release continued. “A designated area in the emergency department is in place for respiratory patients, and the hospital has implemented recommended visitor restrictions.

“The hospital’s emergency department is following rigorous health and safety protocols to protect all patients from Covid-19.”

“If patients are having chest pain, abdominal pain or symptoms of a stroke they should be seen emergently,” said Kothari said.

“While everyone should be staying at home as much as possible right now, those with heart conditions should be particularly vigilant about this recommendation, as well as following the CDC’s (Center for Disease Control) Covid-19.

To view these, visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.com.