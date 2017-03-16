Corps to discuss when channel gets dredged again

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a meeting to discuss needs of shallow-draft recreational harbors, including the Kalamazoo River channel here to Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 4, from 10 a.m. till noon. Stakeholders are invited.

“Our harbors are facing many challenges due to aging infrastructure and constrained funding, says engineer Marie Strum, Great Lakes Navigation Business Line manager for the Corps’ Detroit district office. “In recent years, funding for shallow draft harbors has been extremely limited.”

The meeting will focus on those needs and discuss funding issues and system requirements,” Strum says.

The federal channel here, which extends from the Lake Michigan pier heads roughly two miles to near Coral Gab-les, is supposed to be on a 3-to 4-year dredging cycle.

The outer harbor was last dredged in August 2013 by MCM Marine Inc. to a required depth of 16 feet. The work then was augmented by Hurricane Sandy Relief Funds to remove shoaling caused by high winds from 2012 autumn storm.

Then-President Obama’s $143-million Great Lakes Navigation Operations budget for 2017 included no money here for dredging, meaning the soonest such work could be done is in 2018. President Trump’s proposed budget for that year is expected this spring.

Corps documents call for maintaining an entrance channel between parallel piers and revetments 200 feet apart 100 feet wide and 16 feet deep from there to the river mouth, then 14 feet deep and 90 feet wide some 9,000 feet to the north end of Kalamazoo Lake.

It lists the consequences of not maintaining the project the loss of jobs locally, plus recreational and charter fishing in the area.

“The local community has established a significant infrastructure around the harbor facilities that generates income from harbor users and visitors to the area,” the Corps’ rationale for the dredging says.

Because the Detroit district serves a multi-state region, the Corps will host its meeting in the Motor City but have staff at seven additional locations including its Grand Haven area office at 307 Harbor St. in that city. For more information, call Dan Clark there at (616) 842-5510, ext. 25517.

The Detroit District office is at 477 Michigan Ave., sixth floor. The session may be viewed via webinar at webmeeting.att.com, Meeting number (877) 336-1829, Participant Code 7121446, Security Code 0302.

For audio conference access, phone tool-free at (877-336-1829, Participant Code 7121446, Security Code 0302.