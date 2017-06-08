Home Around Town Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?
Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?

0
3-9 SP chicken kiss me 6x-cr
now viewing

Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?

5-4 Spoils flowers 6x-cr
now playing

'Volcano' leveled, Douglas-Peterson spoils suit ends

6-8 Saug drowning 6x-cr
now playing

Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns

6-8 Pride Day 3x-cr
now playing

Pride blooms in Saugatuck

6-8 Rotary scholars 6x-cr
now playing

Incoming, outgoing Rotary leaders eye big plans

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

War on terror is not hopeless

6-8 Autism drone 4x-cr
now playing

Manske advocates for persons with autism via film

6-8 SPO saug francis
now playing

Indian track teams compete at state

baseball
now playing

Indian baseball falls in districts

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Should Douglas be more “for the birds”? Eighteen petition signers calling for the city to allow backyard chickens and similar fowl think so.

“Allowing residents to keep a limited number of backyard chickens would be a socially and environmentally responsible move,” Ronna, Lucy and Olive Alexander wrote the city May 26.

The women noted cities across the country — including Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Grand Haven and Holland in Michigan — have begun allowing backyard chickens because of their “numerous benefits.”

These include laying fresh eggs, contributing to compost piles, eating bugs, aerating soil, eating kitchen fruit and vegetable waste, reducing landfill usage and life’s overall carbon footprint.

“Properly cared for and cleaned up after, they would make less noise and smell than most dogs,” the women said.

They proposed an ordinance allowing persons to keep and house as many as six chickens, ducks or similar fowl weighing 8 pounds or less in a pen or confinement coop at least 25 feet away from any neighbor dwelling and 10 feet from a road or sidewalk. This would be under conditions including:

  • No commercial uses nor adverse impact on neighbor properties. The birds could only be used as a food source for persons who occupy the property.
  • Only on single- or two-family lots.
  • No more than four birds on half-acre or smaller parcels, five on lots one acre or less and six on larger parcels.
  • No roosters or males.
  • No outdoor slaughtering.
  • Birds must be kept in a covered enclosure or adjoining fence at all times.
  • Such enclosures must be in rear yards no closer than 5 feet from any adjacent property line or 25 feet from a neighbor dwelling.
  • Enclosures must be built to prevent rats, mice or other predators. Feed items likely to attract vermin must be secured and protected in sealed containers.
  • Egg-laying fowl must be kept in compliance with Michigan Department of Agriculture standards.
  • Applications for $15 original 3-year permits and $10 2-year renewals be submitted to and issued by city hall.

The petition notes in addition:

  • Backyard hens provide an opportunity to teach children where food comes from and demonstrate responsible pet ownership.
  • When properly raised, chickens can be affectionate and entertaining pets.
  • Fresh, naturally-raised eggs have a a better nutrient profile than conventional eggs.
  • Chickens produce a rich fertilizer byproduct, high in nitrogen, eliminating the need for petrochemical fertilizers and great for use in compost bins.
  • Chickens eat bugs, including ticks, Japanese beetles and flies, reducing our backyard pest populations and allowing for reduced use of pesticides.
  • Chickens eat table scraps, reducing municipal solid waste.
  • A properly cleaned maintained coop poses no sanitation needs.

 

Related Posts
5-4 Spoils flowers 6x-cr

‘Volcano’ leveled, Douglas-Peterson spoils suit ends

Publisher 0
6-8 Saug drowning 6x-cr

Man falls of Sergeant Marine boat, drowns

Publisher 0
6-8 Pride Day 3x-cr

Pride blooms in Saugatuck

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video