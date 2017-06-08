Could backyard chickens be Douglas boon?

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Should Douglas be more “for the birds”? Eighteen petition signers calling for the city to allow backyard chickens and similar fowl think so.

“Allowing residents to keep a limited number of backyard chickens would be a socially and environmentally responsible move,” Ronna, Lucy and Olive Alexander wrote the city May 26.

The women noted cities across the country — including Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Grand Haven and Holland in Michigan — have begun allowing backyard chickens because of their “numerous benefits.”

These include laying fresh eggs, contributing to compost piles, eating bugs, aerating soil, eating kitchen fruit and vegetable waste, reducing landfill usage and life’s overall carbon footprint.

“Properly cared for and cleaned up after, they would make less noise and smell than most dogs,” the women said.

They proposed an ordinance allowing persons to keep and house as many as six chickens, ducks or similar fowl weighing 8 pounds or less in a pen or confinement coop at least 25 feet away from any neighbor dwelling and 10 feet from a road or sidewalk. This would be under conditions including:

No commercial uses nor adverse impact on neighbor properties. The birds could only be used as a food source for persons who occupy the property.

Only on single- or two-family lots.

No more than four birds on half-acre or smaller parcels, five on lots one acre or less and six on larger parcels.

No roosters or males.

No outdoor slaughtering.

Birds must be kept in a covered enclosure or adjoining fence at all times.

Such enclosures must be in rear yards no closer than 5 feet from any adjacent property line or 25 feet from a neighbor dwelling.

Enclosures must be built to prevent rats, mice or other predators. Feed items likely to attract vermin must be secured and protected in sealed containers.

Egg-laying fowl must be kept in compliance with Michigan Department of Agriculture standards.

Applications for $15 original 3-year permits and $10 2-year renewals be submitted to and issued by city hall.

The petition notes in addition: