Home Around Town Council forum set Oct. 7
Council forum set Oct. 7
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Council forum set Oct. 7

0
saugsign
now viewing

Council forum set Oct. 7

9-26 Star comes into port 6x-cr
now playing

Henry’s ship comes in

9-26 Saug tree map 3x-cir
now playing

Saugatuck OKs increased holiday lighting money

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

wilcox-mike
now playing

Every story has two sides

fennwater
now playing

Fennville inspectors talk eviction, fires

9-26 SPO saug ashley
now playing

Indian boys take first place at Cougar Falcon Invite

¬©Photo Replay 2019
now playing

Saugatuck suffers shutout loss at hands of Schoolcraft

genericvolleyball
now playing

Volleyball results

Michigan Software Company Launches Cost-Saving App For Trucking Companies

Muskegon Police Officer Fired After KKK Memorabilia Was Found In His Home

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Care about Saugatuck? City voters — will have a rare choice Nov. 5: six candidates for three open two-year seats — can learn about them at a Holland League of Women Voters-sponsored forum Monday, Oct. 7, in the Saugatuck High School Cafeteria from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Sharing their views and answering questions will be hopefuls Christine Peterson (the lone incumbent), Garnet Lewis, G. Corwin Stoppel, Holly Leo, Stephen Boyd and Todd Hoskins.

Vacating seats will be current council members Bill Hess (who filed to run, then withdrew his name) and Catherine Simon (appointed as an interim after council veteran Jeff Spangler moved from the area this summer.)

All are welcome to attend at no charge. Attendees will also be able to ask questions.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government. For more information, visit lwvholland.org.

Related Posts
9-26 Star comes into port 6x-cr

Henry’s ship comes in

Publisher 0
9-26 Saug tree map 3x-cir

Saugatuck OKs increased holiday lighting money

Publisher 0
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video