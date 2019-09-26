Council forum set Oct. 7

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Care about Saugatuck? City voters — will have a rare choice Nov. 5: six candidates for three open two-year seats — can learn about them at a Holland League of Women Voters-sponsored forum Monday, Oct. 7, in the Saugatuck High School Cafeteria from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Sharing their views and answering questions will be hopefuls Christine Peterson (the lone incumbent), Garnet Lewis, G. Corwin Stoppel, Holly Leo, Stephen Boyd and Todd Hoskins.

Vacating seats will be current council members Bill Hess (who filed to run, then withdrew his name) and Catherine Simon (appointed as an interim after council veteran Jeff Spangler moved from the area this summer.)

All are welcome to attend at no charge. Attendees will also be able to ask questions.

The League is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government. For more information, visit lwvholland.org.