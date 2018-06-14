Council meets new Saugatuck police officers

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council Monday met the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department deputies who will patrol their streets beginning this summer.

“You’ll start seeing these people pretty regularly,” Undersheriff Mike Larsen told council.

Officers Meredith Visser, Janel Hagerty, Rob Flokstra and Jason Kruithoff will work in the city starting this month.

In March, council agreed to contract with the sheriff’s department for police coverage in order to save more than $200,000 in the first year. The agreement ends a 20-year policing relationship with Douglas.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department has been run by the City of Douglas with a budget of more than $1 million annually. After Saugatuck’s contract with the county begins July 1, Douglas will continue its own department but with fewer officers.

The sheriff’s deputies will actually begin work June 25 in Saugatuck, the week before the contract with Douglas expires, so they can get to know residents and businesses.

Saugatuck’s contract with the sheriff’s department is for three years starting July 1. Each of the four deputies under contract costs $102,902.81 with pay and benefits.

The city will pay 75 percent of the cost — $77,177.11 per year per deputy. For four deputies, that’s $308,708.44. Under the current police agreement with Douglas that expires June 30, Saugatuck pays $550,000 for law enforcement services.

Under the sheriff’s department contract, the city will be covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but not always by the deputy contracted or paid for by the city. During some hours statistically low on crime, Saugatuck would be covered by a deputy who covers the six-township area of northwest Allegan County and a sergeant.

Saugatuck City officials met the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department deputies Monday who soon will patrol the city. From left are Sgt. Ken DeVries of the sheriff’s Reserve Unit, Mayor Ken Trester and three of the four officers who will cover the city: Meredith Visser, Janel Hagerty and Rob Flokstra. Not in picture is Deputy Jason Kruithoff. (Photo by Jim Hayden)