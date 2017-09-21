County asks for assurance on Blue Star Trial plan

By Ryan Lewis

Staff Writer

Friends of the Blue Star Trail earned Allegan County support in 2014 for their proposed 20-mile non-motorized trail from South Haven to Saugatuck. They hope to do so again, now that the building plan has been revised.

The 501c3 nonprofit had hoped to complete the trail by 2019 in six phases.

“We’ve done this in segments,” said Friends treasurer John Adams, noting the group just completed a Saugatuck Township segment from North Street to Old Allegan Road.

“It took $263,000 in match as well as the engineering costs to do that. We went out to the donor base, were able to do it and were able to get a grant to do that. That was Step 1; we were able to get a trail on the ground and it’s done.”

He and Friends president Jeanne Van Zoeren presented the group’s financial projections and project outline to county commissioners last week. The project, previously projected to cost $6.1 million, is now budgeted for $10.5 million plus another $600,000 for maintenance.

The paved, 10-foot-side trail will run on the west side of Blue Star Highway.

The new plan has four phases, each broken down into smaller portions. The group doesn’t anticipate building in Casco and Ganges townships until at least 2023 as Ganges did not want to shoulder the responsibility of taking ownership — and maintenance responsibility — for 1.7 miles of trail within its boundaries, Friends hope the county continues to agree to do so. Governmental ownership is typically a requirement for state and federal grant approval.

“Here’s a five-year projection to continue that process and repeat the success we just had in Saugatuck Township,” Adams told commissioners.

State and federal grants are critical to the fundraising, he continued. “If we can raise $1 privately (with the grants). we can spend $5 to build trail through these programs,” Adams said.

Overall, the group estimates it must raise $3.5 million in private donations.

In working with the Michigan Department of Transportation through grant requests, Van Zoeren told commissioners, she learned she will need a lot more patience with this project than first presumed. “By the time we get to Casco, I hope I’m still alive,” she said.

Commissioner Tom Jessup, who represents the county’s southwestern townships, said he remained skeptical the project could be completed as planned.

“There are areas there that may be impossible to get an easement in,” he said. “Some of those houses will be in the way.”

Van Zoeren said a group organizing a trail along the Kalamazoo River started in 1991 and its project was still not complete. She remains hopeful despite the complexity of the project and the future challenges. “Lots of things can change from now until 12 years from now,” she said.

“There has to be some kind of security in the fact that you can do this. I’m not sure you can get the path down through there,” Jessup said.

“It is definitely going to be a challenge to get the easements,” said Adams. “But we just built some trail and we’re talking about repeating that. This is too large and complicated to have every question answered ahead of time.”

Commission chair Dean Kapenga said the project was being done at no cost to the county. “The maintenance funding they’re talking about raising for this trail is also double what other trails have,” he said, referring to the Friends’ pledge to raise a $600,000 endowment to provide $2,300 per mile of the trail to maintain it.

“This will create economic development for our county. Why would we say no?” he said.

Commissioner Max Thiele said the group had not yet raised those funds and no one could predict the future in terms of how successful the group would be in securing that money.

Commissioner Gale Dugan proposed tabling the issue until a detailed resolution of support could be drafted. Thiele supported it. There was consensus the resolution should spell out exactly the county’s responsibilities if maintenance funding falls short.