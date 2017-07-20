Home Around Town County may charge liposuction pole barn doctor
County may charge liposuction pole barn doctor
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

County may charge liposuction pole barn doctor

0
court
now viewing

County may charge liposuction pole barn doctor

7-20 Crash 2 6x-cr
now playing

Eyeblink oversight, long regrets

stfdpatch
now playing

Fire chief objects to township code changes

7-20 Chodos Elizabeth 2x
now playing

Ox-Bow head Chodos to take Carnegie Mellon post

dutcherlodge
now playing

Douglas puts water well drilling on hold

7-20 Retro boat 5x-cr
now playing

Retro Boat Rentals opens on Water Street

agh
now playing

Doctor is in with new hospital Fennville Clinic

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Coffee addiction is healthy thing

7-20 SCA migrant 4x-cr
now playing

SCA program helps migrant kids 'leave mark'

By Ryan Lewis

Staff Writer

Allegan County Prosecutor Roberts Kengis is considering pressing criminal charges against the doctor accused of performing liposuction in a Glenn pole barn after the Michigan Attorney General’s office declined to do so.

“The sheriff’s office,” Kengis said Tuesday, “is working to get all available reports from LARA (the Michigan Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs) regarding their investigation, When they receive the reports they will review and forward them to me, so I can review all the information and decide if any criminal laws were violated.”

Bastow owns and operated the Body Laser Sculpting Medical Spa at 6990 114th Ave. in Glenn. LARA suspended his license in May for violations including performing liposuction in an unfinished pole barn and improperly disposing and storing medical waste.

LARA director Shelly Edgerton called Bastow’s conduct “negligent, incompetent and lack(ing) good moral character” and the conditions of the facility “dangerous and deplorable.”

Bastow did not immediately return a call and an email for comment.

LARA took action after an incident involving a patient who went to the clinic for liposuction in April. The procedure lasted for about 10 hours. The patient’s sister and mother, present during the surgery, called police when the patient appeared to be drowsy and going in and out of consciousness

Bastow had also battled with local authorities over bringing the facility up to code. He was ordered in June 2016 by an Allegan County judge to bring the site into compliance with a site plan approved by Ganges Township.

Township officials said Bastow made progress toward compliance slowly and was never granted an occupancy permit, though the clinic was in operation.

Deputy press secretary Megan Hawthorne said the AG’s office was involved due to the licensing aspect of the case.

“That does not automatically make any potential criminal aspect of the case an Attorney General matter,” Hawthorne said. “This is currently a local criminal matter.”

 

Related Posts
7-20 Crash 2 6x-cr

Eyeblink oversight, long regrets

Publisher 0
stfdpatch

Fire chief objects to township code changes

Publisher 0
7-20 Chodos Elizabeth 2x

Ox-Bow head Chodos to take Carnegie Mellon post

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video