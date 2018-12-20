County phosphorus ban to stay in plce

By Ryan Lewis

Staff Writer

Allegan County’s ban on residential lawn fertilizer with phosphorous remains in place.

County commissioners voted 5-2 against repealing the ordinance at their meeting Thursday, Dec. 13.

Commissioner Max Thiele, who joined Commissioner Don Black in favoring repeal, described the effort as legal housecleaning of an unnecessary ordinance, which took effect in 2009.

“Subsequent to our passing it, the state passed similar legislation,” Thiele said, noting “State legislation is the ruling authority in this.”

For other commissioners, repealing was seen as backing off on environmental stewardship.

“The reason we put the ordinance in force in the first place,” said Mark DeYoung, “is to maintain proper water quality. I will be voting against repealing. I think it’s proper to have it and, whether we enforce it or not, it sets the standard.”

Concern about phosphorous is rooted in the nutrient’s runoff into waterways such as the Kalamazoo River. It feeds aquatic plant growth. At high levels, excessive algae and other growth can choke a waterway of oxygen, harming other aquatic life. Those seeking to cut back on the amount of phosphorus in rivers and streams are trying to prevent the resulting fish kills and odorous surface scum.

The statewide ban, which took effect in 2012, excludes farms, golf courses, new lawns and homes whose owners can prove through soil tests their lawns need phosphorus.

The county ordinance contained the same ban and limitations. It also put the county’s Environmental Health Division in charge of enforcing the ban, enabling it to levy $50 civil infraction penalties per violation.

Michigan Public Act 299 of 2010 states “a local unit of government shall not adopt, maintain, or enforce an ordinance, regulation, or resolution that contradicts or conflicts in any manner with this part.”

It allows for exceptions due to “unreasonable adverse effects” on specific populations; obtaining the exception requires oversight and state permission.

Laketown Township’s Outdoor Discovery Center greenway manager Dan Callum, who lives in Douglas, encouraged commissioners to keep the ordinance.

“Currently, Lake Macatawa and Lake Allegan are under a phosphorous total maximum daily load placed on us by the state and approved by the EPA,” he said. “None of our communities have met those goals and we’re still working towards it. The Rabbit and Gun rivers also have issues.

“While there is a state-level ban, we’re concerned this (proposed repeal) will be viewed as going away from environmental stewardship.

“Hopefully we still all believe (the ban’s) original intent remains a priority.”

“In light of current problems statewide,” said Allegan Conservation District chair Lon Koops, “the conservation board is opposed to repealing the county’s phosphorous ban.”

District vice chair Mark Ludwig questioned enforcement of the statewide ban.

“I would ask you: who’s enforcing the state ban?” he asked. “Are the state police running around checking on people’s lawn fertilization? I don’t think so.”

He said it was better to be able to levy modest fines locally for those who egregiously flout the ban and sets the tone for the county’s efforts.

“There’s no reason to rush forward with this repeal,” he said.

Commissioner Tom Jessup asked Sheriff Frank Baker how enforceable the county ordinance was.

“From our perspective, I can’t see our deputies out doing that,” said Baker. “That doesn’t mean we don’t support it.”

Thiele maintained the ordinance is unenforceable.

“The health department doesn’t have the resources to enforce this illegal ordinance,” he said. “(Repealing) does not reflect the board’s or county’s perspectives about clean air or water. It just attempts to clean the house of erroneous legislation that shouldn’t be on the county’s docket.”